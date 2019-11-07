A group of teens are suspected in a crime spree of armed carjackings and carjacking attempts in numerous Merrimack Valley communities overnight, police said.
The incidents remain under investigation by police in Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover. Other communities may also have been targeted, according to police.
The teens involved, some of whom have been arrested, are all believed to be under age 18 and considered juveniles in the criminal justice system, police said.
Those charged have not been publicly identified by police because they are juveniles.
The first incident, an attempted carjacking, occurred in Lawrence on Lowell Street around 7:20 p.m., police said.
The pistol-whipping and carjacking of a pizza delivery driver in Methuen on Swan Street would follow at 9:20 p.m. according to police.
Then, shortly after 11 p.m., a man in an Edgelawn Avenue apartment complex in North Andover was surrounded by a group of teens who demanded his keys and took his Toyota sedan, police said.
The North Andover victim was not hurt and police there "are actively working with surrounding departments that have had similar incidents," said police Sgt. Sean Daley.
In Lawrence, police Chief Roy Vasque said two males, both age 15, were placed under arrest after related incidents overnight.
In Methuen, the pizza delivery driver was ordered out of his car by a group of teens, including one armed with a "chrome colored pistol," according to Methuen police Capt. Kristopher McCarthy.
The driver, who was pistol-whipped, was robbed of his cellphone, money and Honda Accord, McCarthy said.
Methuen officers soon spotted the Honda Accord on the other side of the city and pursued the vehicle. They ended up chasing the driver into Lawrence, where he crashed the sedan in the 500 block of Haverhill Street, McCarthy said.
One teen was captured and placed under arrest for theft of a motor vehicle and numerous motor vehicle charges, he said.
Local police have grappled recently with an uptick of gun violence involving juveniles and officers said previously they believed juvenile gang members were carrying weapons because they face less serious charges in the juvenile justice system.
"I just think the gang violence is exploding," said Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon, when reached Thursday morning.
