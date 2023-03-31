Police hold 'Light it Up Blue' on Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Police Department will recognize World Autism Awareness Day by holding a “Light it Up Blue” event Sunday, April 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to join with police in a show of support for those living with autism. Several specialty vehicles will be on display and officers will be present to discuss services they can extend to families in the community living with autism. Staff members from The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport will be on hand to discuss the services they offer.
Public invited to Basiliere Bridge session
HAVERHILL — The public library will host an information session and workshop on the PFC Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge replacement project Monday, April 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This workshop is the first in a series planned. The public is encouraged to participate in this process.
Over the next six months MassDOT’s design team will be working with the community to determine the type of bridge to replace the existing bridge, how the new bridge should look and other major structural elements such as bicycle and pedestrian connections and lane configurations.
The Basiliere Bridge crosses the Merrimack River in the center of Haverhill. Built in 1925, the bridge is two years away from its 100th birthday. Since 1972, it has carried the name of PFC Basiliere, Haverhill’s first Vietnam War loss. Though safe, the bridge has reached the end of its lifespan and a new bridge design is underway.
Auto show to return to NECC
HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center will hold its second Auto Show Saturday, April 29, on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and admission is free. Includes food trucks, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle, and music by a DJ. Entry fee for display vehicles is $15, or $30 to be award eligble. All makes and models are welcome.
For more information or to register a vehicle for display, call 978-372-3626 or email info@vneoc.org.
Atkinson Easter egg hunt on April 8
ATKINSON — The town’s recreation department will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at Woodlock Park.
A guest appearance by the Easter Bunny is expected between 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Bring your own basket or container to pick up the eggs and your own camera to take photos.
The event may be canceled in the event of rain. A notice will go out on Atkinson Recreation Facebook by 9:30 a.m. on April 8 if this is the case.
Plaistow Easter egg hunt slated April 8
PLAISTOW — The town will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m., on the Plaistow Town Green. This event is for Plaistow residents only. Please bring a pail to collect eggs. Photos with the Easter bunny will follow after all of the eggs are found
For more information visit plaistow.com/recreation, email Recreation@plaistow.com or call Jenn Gusler at 603-382-5200, ext. 204.
Book talk planned
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a community book study group talk Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in partnership with the Buttonwoods Museum. The book to be discussed is “The Language of Bodies” by Suzanne DeWitt Hall and the discussion will be facilitated by the author.
Copies of DeWitt’s book are free with registration and are provided by a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
Register at haverhillpl.org or by emailing info@buttonwoods.org.
