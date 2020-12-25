Police: Two men stabbed, one in critical condition, in early Christmas morning fight

Courtesy photoPelham police charged Joseph Schulte, 29, of Nashua, New Hampshire, with two counts of first degree assault after a stabbing early Christmas morning.

PELHAM — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during a fight that happened early Christmas morning, police said.

Police said that at 1:08 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a home on Old County Road for a report of two people who had been stabbed.

Police said that when officers arrived, they immediately worked on an unconscious 27-year-old man from Litchfield, New Hampshire. The man had been stabbed multiple times and was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second victim, a 28-year-old man from New Ipswich, New Hampshire, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The names of the men were unavailable from police.

Pelham firefighters provided additional medical aid and transported the men to Lowell General Hospital. The 27-year-old man was later transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where police said he was listed in critical condition.

According to police, a gathering happened earlier outside a home on Old County Road when Joseph Schulte, 29, of Nashua, arrived.

Police said Schulte began exchanging words with the 28-year-old man and that it quickly escalated into a fight.

The 28-year-old man suffered a deep cut to his forehead and serious facial injuries during the fight, police said. When the 27-year-old man tried to stop the fight, he was stabbed repeatedly, police said. Schulte fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Nashua Police found Schulte at a home in their city and arrested him without incident. Police charged Schulte with two counts of first degree assault. He was scheduled to appear in front of a bail commissioner Christmas morning.

Police from Dracut and the New Hampshire communities of Salem and Hudson, a well as New Hampshire State Police, assisted at the scene of the stabbing. An investigation continues, police said.

