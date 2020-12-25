Police: Two men stabbed, one in critical condition, in early Christmas morning fight

PELHAM — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during a fight that happened early Christmas morning, police said.
Police said that at 1:08 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a home on Old County Road for a report of two people who had been stabbed.
Police said that when officers arrived, they immediately worked on an unconscious 27-year-old man from Litchfield, New Hampshire. The man had been stabbed multiple times and was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
A second victim, a 28-year-old man from New Ipswich, New Hampshire, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The names of the men were unavailable from police.
Pelham firefighters provided additional medical aid and transported the men to Lowell General Hospital. The 27-year-old man was later transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where police said he was listed in critical condition.
According to police, a gathering happened earlier outside a home on Old County Road when Joseph Schulte, 29, of Nashua, arrived.
Police said Schulte began exchanging words with the 28-year-old man and that it quickly escalated into a fight.
The 28-year-old man suffered a deep cut to his forehead and serious facial injuries during the fight, police said. When the 27-year-old man tried to stop the fight, he was stabbed repeatedly, police said. Schulte fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.
Nashua Police found Schulte at a home in their city and arrested him without incident. Police charged Schulte with two counts of first degree assault. He was scheduled to appear in front of a bail commissioner Christmas morning.
Police from Dracut and the New Hampshire communities of Salem and Hudson, a well as New Hampshire State Police, assisted at the scene of the stabbing. An investigation continues, police said.