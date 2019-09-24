HAVERHILL — A State Police helicopter along with K-9 teams are searching the Portland Street area for a man who police say refused to stop for an officer, crashed his vehicle and then ran away.
According to a state police spokesman, about 2 p.m. Tuesday a Massachusetts state trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Auburn Street for a motor vehicle violation. When the vehicle refused to stop, a brief chase ensued, but was soon terminated out of concerns for the public's safety, the spokesman said.
Auburn Street is in the city's Acre neighborhood.
A short time after the chase was broken off, the officer discovered the vehicle, which had crashed on 4th Avenue, also in the Acre. As of 3:15 p.m., police were searching the area for the driver.
Haverhill Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said Haverhill officers were sent to the area to help State Police.
