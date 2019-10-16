PELHAM, N.H. — A man wanted for an unarmed robbery in Pelham, surrendered on Oct. 10 to police in Massachusetts where he faces robbery charges in Chelmsford and Woburn, according to police.
Pelham police issued an arrest warrant for David Taylor, 36, with a last known address of Pelham, for an unarmed robbery on Sept. 15 at a Subway restaurant.
Taylor is also being charged as a fugitive from justice, and faces extradition to New Hampshire to face the Subway robbery charge, according to police.
Police say Taylor turned himself into Chelmsford police and is held on $1,000 cash bail for robbery charges in that town.
He is currently being held at the Billerica House of Corrections in Massachusetts, police said.