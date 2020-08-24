SALEM, N.H. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after being accused of ramming her car into her boyfriend’s vehicle while her young child was riding with her.
Police said they were called to Shadow Lake Road at 11:19 p.m. Friday for a report of a woman repeatedly driving into a parked car.
Allison Renee Price, of Salem, is said to have been fighting with her boyfriend before she got into a 2004 black Ford Taurus with the 4-year-old.
Police allege Price drove the Taurus into a 2016 GMC Savana multiple times, damaging both cars.
Price eventually got out of the car and tried to take off on foot with her child, but her boyfriend intervened to take the minor, according to police.
“The child was not harmed in the incident,” a police report states.
Police said K9 Lobo tracked Price behind a nearby home on Mountain Avenue, where she was arrested behind a shed.
Price is free on personal recognizance bail and will be called to Rockingham Superior Court to answer to charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, conduct after an accident and criminal mischief.