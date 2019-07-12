DERRY — A Derry woman remains in jail after police say she threatened to slit the throats of her partner and the children in their custody.
Jessica Suzanne Duda, 40, of Derry was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, according to court documents.
Duda was arraigned July 5 and held without bail, because Judge Susan W. Ashley ruled that she was a threat to herself and others.
Duda was ordered not to have contact with her partner, William Quinn. She was also ordered to stay 500 feet away from him, to refrain from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapons, and refrain from using drugs or alcohol.
According to a police affidavit, Duda told Quinn that she would "slit his throat and watch him gurgle."
She also made threats against the children staying with the couple, including their 18-month-old, her 9-year-old and his 13-year-old.
Duda also made profanity-laced threats about Quinn while in the presence of police, according to the affidavit.
According to court documents, Duda told police she was a legitimate threat to Quinn.
Quinn believes she is "homicidal and suicidal," according to court documents.
Duda was remanded to Rockingham County Jail without bail, according to court documents.