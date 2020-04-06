Police departments in the region are adapting to life during the coronavirus crisis just like everyone else.
Because circumstances during the pandemic are constantly changing, police say their responses are always evolving.
“We expect that there are going to be modified guidelines as the situation progresses,” said Derry police Capt. Vern Thomas, adding that the state regularly sends updates directly to police departments in New Hampshire.
Spokesmen for departments in Windham, Methuen, Atkinson, Plaistow, Atkinson, Andover, and Salem said that police are taking the situation day-by-day.
“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Edward Guy, the spokesman for the Andover Police Department.
In both New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the governor mandated the closure of all "non-essential businesses," or businesses that are vital to everyday life.
Police departments in Salem, Atkinson, Methuen, Plaistow and Andover said that locals and businesses in the region have been overwhelmingly compliant with state and federal regulations. Thomas said that Derry has had “zero issues” with businesses deemed non-essential by the state attempting to stay open.
In Haverhill, Capt. Steve Doherty said that in order to combat the outbreak and follow the governor's orders, their department is conducting random checks and monitoring all non-essential businesses, but the department has yet to encounter any businesses not in compliance.
"(Businesses) that are not in compliance can be issued a warning, a fine of up to $300 or face criminal penalties depending on the situation, per the governor's order,” he said in a statement.
Both the New Hampshire and Massachusetts governments recommend law enforcement issue warnings to non-essential businesses that choose to stay open before charging them for disorderly conduct.
In Salem, Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said locals on either side of the border should not be concerned about a potential out-of-state travel restrictions.
"We are a border town. A lot of people in our town have legitimate business across the border, and a lot of people in Massachusetts have doctors appointments, super markets and legitimate business here," Dolan said. "We have no intention of doing motor vehicle enforcements on license plates. There's a lot of legitimate travel."
Dolan also noted that there has been an increase in the amount of calls made to the police department in the past few weeks.
"We have had an uptick in disturbances, both domestic and at businesses," he said. "We just encourage everyone to practice patience with one another."
In Methuen and Windham, police reported that there was not an increase in crime.
Sergeant Dan O'Connell in Methuen said there was, however, an increase in calls from people who are worried about their elderly neighbors.
"They just want to make sure they are doing OK," O'Connell said.
In addition to making sure nonessential businesses and restaurant dining rooms are closed, police departments said that they are taking extra precautions to ensure that individual officers are safe when responding to calls.
In many police departments — including Plaistow, Derry and Atkinson — spokesmen said that dispatchers are instructed to screen callers before sending officers out into the field. They might ask callers questions about showing symptoms, coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus or traveling recently, according to Thomas.
“People are very cooperative,” Thomas said, adding that he hopes no one is offended by the questioning. “We ask those questions, because we want to be prepared. We aren't going to not respond to a call.”
Thomas said that when responding to calls, the department tries to ensure that officers are outfitted with protective gear such as surgical masks, face shields and gowns. He said that even though the department currently has enough protective gear, he anticipates that a lack of equipment could be an issue in the future.
"Adequate personal protection could be one of the biggest issues going forward," he said.
In Atkinson, police Chief Tim Crowley said that because the department is relatively small, he doesn't anticipate a shortage of state-issued masks or other protective gear any time in the near future, but noted that the situation could eventually change.