Poll: MBTA cutbacks opposed  

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Morning heavy rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.