As the end of the third school year influenced by COVID-19 approaches, nearly half of parents with kids in K-12 schools are concerned about their children’s mental health and 22 percent believe their children are behind grade level, according to new poll results.
Forty-eight percent of the 1,469 parents surveyed by The MassINC Polling Group said they were either “very” or “somewhat” concerned with their children’s mental and emotional health, down from the 60 percent who responded that way in February 2021.
Pollsters say the results show that mental health concerns can be “intertwined with academic hurdles” and that help for children with mental health challenges “has been spotty,” with 48 percent of the parents concerned about mental health saying they were offered help by the school.
Seventy-four percent of parents who see their children as behind grade level also reported mental health challenges, and parents whose children are English language learners or receive services through an individualized education program also reported mental health concerns at higher levels.
