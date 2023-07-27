BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren would prevail in a Senate contest against former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, a hypothetical scenario considered as part of a new poll released Thursday.
Warren garnered 41 percent of the vote compared to Polito at 29 percent, the new poll conducted for the right-leaning Fiscal Alliance Foundation by Advantage Inc. found. Meanwhile, 30 percent of respondents said they were not sure or undecided.
"Outside of her staunchest supporters, Warren's numbers are soft for an incumbent seeking a third term; she is in a virtual tie among independents when going head-to-head with Polito," pollsters said in their analysis.
Choosing Polito as a potential challenger to Warren was due to "curiosity more than anything else," MassFiscal spokesperson Paul Craney said. He noted a poll earlier this year pitted Warren against former Gov. Charlie Baker.
"We wanted to do another head-to-head with a notable member of the opposing party," Craney said during a virtual press conference.
Warren had a favorability rating of about 53 percent, according to a separate poll question.
The poll, which had a margin of error of 3.6 percent, queried 750 likely voters on July 21 and 22. It delved into a range of policy issues on Beacon Hill, including rent control, gun reform and the MCAS standardized test.
About 28 percent of respondents said they support "allowing the government to control rental rates statewide," compared to 47 percent who oppose it. Yet in what Craney described as a "propaganda question," 59 percent of respondents support a statewide rent control policy "to prevent landlords from raising rents too much," compared to 26 percent who oppose it. -
