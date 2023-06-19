KINGSTON — Pollinator Pathways will offer several activities to celebrate Pollinator Week.
On Monday, June 19 they will repeat their “Re-wilding Your Yard” walk at 5:30 p.m. at 27 Pilgrim Circle in Hampstead.
To celebrate Juneteenth, they will offer a handout about famous black botanists whose contributions are often overlooked.
On Wednesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. meet for an informal wildflower walk at the Kingston Fairgrounds, one of the unsung wild places. Evy Nathan will lead participants to discover as many species as possible, both plant and pollinator.
During that week, Carolyn Thompson, children’s librarian at Kingston Community Library, will offer pollinator-related crafts for kids in the children’s room.
For information, contact Evy Nathan at evynathan@comcast.net.
Community shredding in Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Plaistow Public Library will host a shredding event on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the library grounds, 85 Main St..
The event is open to the public and all materials will be shredded on site by a professional data shredding company.
Cost is $10 per medium-sized box with three boxes for $25. Cash or checks only please. Checks should be made payable to the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library
All funds raised at the event will benefit the Friends of the Library, which supports the library with many of its programs and services to the community.
For more information, call 603-378-0109.
Summer concert series
LONDONDERRY — The Concerts on the Common summer series of performances will continue on Wednesdays through Aug. 16.
Concerts are held on the Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The summer season traditionally begins with student musicians from Londonderry High School taking the bandstand stage.
“This is such a special evening, as it is the last concert for the Londonderry High School graduating seniors,” concert organizers said in a press release. “We think that is one reason why you can feel the energy the students put into this concert every year.
Concerts will move inside the high school in inclement weather.
For a complete lineup of performers for 2023, visit concertsonthecommon.org.
More information is available by emailing concertsonthecommon@gmail.com.
Newton senior fitness classes
NEWTON — The town offers a summer program on Tuesdays in June from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the assembly hall in Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The dates remaining are June 20 and 27.
These classes are low impact and low cardio exercises that are designed to improve balance, flexibility, strength and stamina, some of which are performed seated in a chair.
The program is beginner-friendly and not just for seniors. Classes are one hour long.
There is no cost to participate and the equipment is provided. All are welcome as the class is not limited to Newton residents.
For more information, email recreation@newtonnh.net.
