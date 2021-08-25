LAWRENCE — The City of Lawrence is hosting the following free COVID-19 "pop-up" vaccination clinics:
Aug. 26 and 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., GLCAC, 305 Essex St.
Aug. 26, 5 to 8 p.m., Pop Warner at 165 Crawford St.
Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lawrence Teachers' Union Back to School Fair, Appleton Way.
Sept. 4, 12 to 5 p.m., Summer Series Block Party, Lawrence Boys and Girls Club, 136 Water St.,
Sept. 6, 11:30 to 5 p.m., Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common.
To host a vaccine pop-up clinic, email JaimeSeverino@cityoflawrence.com or call (978) 771-7307.
Landlords Guild meets Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Landlords Guild will hold its next meeting Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roma Restaurant in Bradford.
Brian Ortins from Ortins Group of Beverly will talk about ways to scale your real estate business through partnerships.
All landlords, property managers or those who might someday like to own income-producing property are invited. You do not have to be a member of the Landlords Guild to attend. For more information, contact Rob Landry at 888-944-5827, ext. 702, or email rob@fourpointspm.net.
MARK209 performs Friday
HAMPSTEAD — The final New Hampshire performance by Nashville’s MARK209 takes place Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave. The group's return visit to St. Anne is a free concert. Seating is limited so please arrive early. A freewill offering will be taken during the performance. For more information, call 603-329-6047.
Police association supports community
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Police Association will hold its second annual golf scramble on Friday, Aug. 27, at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester with proceeds going to support projects including the purchasing of playground equipment designed for children with autism and also assisting in the purchase of a service dog for a local child needing support.
The golf scramble event is $125 per player and includes a continental breakfast, awards dinner, player gifts and more. To register call 603-831-8299 or email londonderrypoliceassociation@gmail.com.
Free self-defense class for women
PELHAM — The Pelham Police Department will hold a free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class for women. The class is designed to empower women through self defense, awareness, and avoidance. The three-night course will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Sept. 16, and Monday, Sept. 20.
Classes will be held at the Pelham Police Department from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Participants have to attend all three classes in order to receive a participation certificate.
For more information, contact Cpl. David G. DeRoche at 603-635-2411, ext. 4005 or via email at dderoche@pelhampolice.com.
Church fair planned
HAVERHILL — The First Church of Christ Bradford will hold its annual church fair (formerly the Candy Cane Christmas Fair) Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common.
The church is seeking donations of fresh, home baked items. All items must arrive pre-packaged. Please no frosting, meringue or cream due to possible melting. Drop off at the bake table by 9 a.m. the day of the fair.
The church is also accepting donations of pre-packaged snacks, such as a variety of chips, crackers, snack bars and bottle water, and donations of raffle items including new small appliances, themed gift baskets. Drop of at the church by Monday, Sept. 13.
The church will also need help the day of the fair transporting tables and chairs from the building to the Common at 7 a.m. Vendors must bring their own tables and chairs. Help at 3:30 p.m. will also be needed to bring these items back to the building.
For more information, contact the church at 978-374-1114 or email fair@fccbradford.org.
YWCA to hold Fall Fest with a Twist
NORTH ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its fourth annual Fall Fest with a Twist on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Andover Country Club, 500 Great Pond Road.
Includes wine tasting, raffles, and music by Ralph Funaro.
To support this event through sponsorships that come with tickets to the event, visit www.ywcanema.org or call Jeanne Osborn at 978-788-6339.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. To reduce fears of spreading COVID-19, the reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O'Shea) Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net.
Museum Day is Sept. 18
HAVERHILL —The Museum of Printing will offer free admission to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine's 17th annual Museum Day. Participating museums will be emulating the free admission policy at the Smithsonian's Washington, D.C.-based museums, which offer free admission every day.
This year's event, sponsored by the Quaker Oats company, celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Museum of Printing, located at 15 Thornton Ave., will host the Alphabet Factory, an interactive printing experience for all ages.
Visit online at www.museumofprinting.org.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues, which are listed on the website. One ticket for two is permitted per email address.