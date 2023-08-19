While summer is winding down, Methuen School District provided students with an opportunity to return to school and meet with administrators on Tuesday.
Students enjoyed popsicles with their principals during an annual event at Marsh Grammar School, at 309 Pelham St.
Robert Marino, associate principal of the upper school, and Cynthia Bennett, associate principal of the lower school, handed out popsicles to students.
The first day of the 2023-24 school year for first through 12th grade is Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a full day of classes. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students return Wednesday, Sept. 6.
For more information, call 978-722-6027.
