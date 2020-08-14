HAVERHILL — The popular Mr. Mike's Restaurant at 1149 Main St. closed its doors on Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Richard MacDonald, director of the city's inspectional services department, said owner Mike Difeo contacted a city health inspector Friday morning to explain that one of his employees notified him she had tested positive for the virus.
"He closed down voluntarily," MacDonald said, adding that Mr. Mike's will remain closed until health inspectors review the situation and visit the business, which must follow all protocols for disinfection.
MacDonald said the employee who tested positive for the virus worked as a food server and, although she did wear a mask on the job, she could have been in close contact with other employees. It is uncertain if she was in close contact with customers, MacDonald said.
"City Health Nurse Mary Connolly will be following up with contact tracing to try to determine who the worker may have been in contact with," he said.
MacDonald emphasized that Difeo is working closely with city health officials with the goal of reopening the restaurant as quickly and safely as possible.
Difeo said he's been very busy since opening the restaurant under state guidelines. He set up a large tent in the restaurant parking lot for outside dining, which attracted many customers.
He said hopes he can reopen in three or four days, but that will depend on whether any of his employees will have to be quarantined. In the meantime, he said he has hired a company to conduct a deep cleaning of the restaurant.
Difeo estimates he will lose thousands of dollars in business while the restaurant is closed.
"I feel bad closing on a Friday with no notice, but there was no way to alert customers," he said, noting Friday nights and weekends are the restaurant's busiest times.
