HAVERHILL — The city’s License Commission is evaluating applications from eight businesses vying for two available full liquor licenses that would allow for the sale of hard liquor in addition to beer and wine.
The process involves scheduling public hearings followed by the commission’s selection of the top two candidates, whose applications would then be submitted to the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Commission for review and final approval.
One of the new licenses became available due to a population increase and the other is the result of a home rule petition filed years ago to request an additional license and which the commission had only recently became aware of.
“We thought the petition was included in our quota, but it wasn’t until this past year when the information provided to us indicated it wasn’t in our quota but was separate,” City Clerk Linda Koutoulas said. “Because we weren’t at our limit, we were one license short.”
In addition to the two available full liquor licenses, the commission also made available a single beer and wine license, which no one applied for, Koutoulas said.
The commission posted a notice in January that it would be accepting preliminary applications for an off premises alcohol license based on the Federal Census numbers from 2020.
Applications were to be received between Feb. 1 and 28, the announcement said.
The Commission received preliminary applications from Ramjodi Corp. doing business as (dba) Riley’s Corner at 352 Washington St., with manager Kanaiyalal Seendhabhai Patel; Andy Inc., dba Andy’s Liquors, 864 Broadway, with manager Ramila Patel; Map Inc., dba Minute Mart, 233 Winter St., with manager Mahavir Patel; Wang’s Brothers Spirits LLC, dba Wang’s Liquors (proposed for 38 Washington St.) with manager Tian Yang Wang; Kaknes Enterprises Inc., dba K’s Fuel Stop, 297 Lincoln Ave., with manager Paul Kaknes; A. Saini Group Inc., dba Racing Mart, 402 Amesbury Road, with manager Sohan Saini; OM MobilMart 2 Inc., dba Mobil Mart, 401 Amesbury Road, with manager Sapna Patel, and 2030 Ocean Street LLC, dba Wine & Market, 86 Essex St., with manager Daniel Newcomb.
The commission reviewed the applications at special meetings on March 7 and 14, however, it subsequently sent a letter to the applicants noting procedural errors were made at the March 14 meeting, specifically, that the commission did not give each applicant a hearing at the meeting as required by state law. The error will be corrected at a special meeting planned for April 11, according to commission member Laura Angus.
Commission Chairman Joseph Edwards said the criteria for selecting a business for a license include knowledge of the retail business, not having had issues in the past such as selling liquor to minors, and having a location in the city that would benefit the community.
“These full liquor licenses are coveted as there is a huge selection of alcohol available from nips to gallons of vodka,” Edwards said.
Koutoulas said the next step is for the applicants to pay the required fees, noting a public notice would include pertinent information about the business, and details about the pubic hearing.
Each applicant would also be provided with a list of abutters.
At the public hearings, the applicants would be expected to discuss their proposals followed by public comment. The commission would then be expected to select the two applicants it feels best meet its criteria for a license. The selected applicants would be forwarded to the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Commission for review and approval.
Koutoulas said that any applicant who decides to file an appeal would result in a delay in the process.
Edwards said the businesses that receive licenses would be prohibited from selling those licenses to other businesses for at least one year.
“We’re looking for someone who has an interest in using their license for the benefit of the city,” he said.