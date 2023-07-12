PELHAM — There are 37 people on the town’s most wanted list, and they are not the usual suspects.
They are members of Pelham Police sought by kids and adults alike who are on the hunt to collect valuable trading cards of the department’s roster.
It’s part of a fun, community-based program that the department brought back 19 years after making its first set.
Everyone from administrative assistants to dispatchers to patrol officers to the chief have their own trading card. The community can come to the station to collect them or find the Pelham Police around town.
Each card has a picture of the officer and his or her title. The officers were also able to add tidbits about themselves on the back, like time on the job or hobbies.
The program is funded by the Pelham Police Relief Association.
Pelham Police Chief Anne Perriello said it’s all about connecting with the community and creating positive relationships. The cards give her staff a chance to show kids it’s not a scary experience interacting with officers.
“The door is open here,” said Perriello. “It’s another excuse for the younger generation to walk in here and feel comfortable.”
The department’s goal is to keep the community safe while having an open line of communication with the residents. Community outreach is of the utmost important for her staff and the cards are another way to do that, Perriello said.
“The cards give kids the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone,” she said. “They have to come up and ask an individual officer — who they haven’t met before — who they are and if they can have their card.”
Perriello has already been notified that at least one child collected all 37 cards. That child will get a pizza party.
A majority of officers already ran out of cards just over two months into the program, thanks to the town’s Fourth of July celebrations.
Others like Corporal Myia Yates-Souza and Corporal Brian Kelly, both school resource officers, have only a few dozen left and need a restock.
“It’s a conversation starter,” Yates-Souza said. “It’s a good way to interact with the public.”
Kelly started a few years after the department made cards the first time. He was excited to know it was happening again.
The two officers have the opportunity to interact with kids of all ages in the schools regularly and see firsthand the benefit of connecting with young people.
They see these trading cards sparking new relationships with other officers and the community. “This gives patrol officers a chance to have a conversation with kids who might not otherwise have that,” Kelly said.
He said kids wait by the police station fence as he gets to his car at the end of the day, hoping to snag a card. Their patience is rewarded.
“I’ve have my bag and paperwork under my bag and ask them to wait five minutes,” Kelly laughed. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Grade-school kids had the chance to rack up several cards at once during the elementary school’s end-of-year field day.
Yates-Souza said she gave a couple tours of the station, during which the children eagerly requested cards from anyone they met inside.
Other children drew officers to them, trading lemonade for cards or sending “wanted” letters to the station. Yates-Souza found one of those notes waiting for her on her arrival back from vacation.
Kelly and Yates-Souza agreed they are likely the easiest cards to obtain since they’ve been the most visible to kids since the cards came out.
While chief may be the most sought-after card, Kelly says the real challenge is in finding the rarest or more challenging-to-acquire cards.
Because the two are in schools, Kelly and Yates-Souza started off with 500 cards each. Other patrol officers or those on the “midnight” shift didn’t have as many — making their cards rare.
“You aren’t going to get a kid coming in at 4 a.m.,” Kelly laughed.
Perriello, Kelly and Yates-Souza all emphasized the fun behind the program and the benefits of it for the community.
Yates-Souza enjoys watching the comradery among the school kids as they try to complete their collections, comparing which cards they are missing and still need to get.
“It does a lot for the community because we don’t always see people on their best days,” said Kelly. “But if you already have a good feeling about us from stuff like this, or a movie night, it might make that bad interaction just a little bit better.”
