HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill will hold its annual community visioning event, “Possible Dreams,” Monday, March 20, in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College.
Members of the community are invited to attend to share and/or submit their ideas in advance of the event.
No idea is too big or too small to spark a discussion, gain momentum or become a reality. A few examples of ideas that gained momentum at past Possible Dreams events include: Clement Farm Disc Golf Course, revitalizing the Haverhill Farmers Market, Haverhill Restaurant Week, River Ruckus Festival, and a Cleaner & Greener Downtown Haverhill.
If you have an idea that will positively impact the future of Haverhill, that you would like to present at Possible Dreams 2023, visit online at tinyurl.com/2zyvu7jp.
Public registration for event attendees begins Feb. 15.
Drivers warned of overnight ramp closures at the I-495/I-93 interchange
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the ramp from I-93 southbound to I-495 southbound at exit 40B and the ramp from I-93 southbound to I-495 northbound at exit 40A.
The closures will occur during overnight hours Monday, Feb. 13, through Friday morning, Feb. 17. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend guide rails on the edges of the ramps. This work is part of a $4.96 million highway lighting repairs and improvements project at the interchange of I-93 and I-495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes at the next exit, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
MakeIT Haverhill to host job fair Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a job fair Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participants include Monogram Foods, which has second shift general labor and supply chain leader openings; Amazon: warehouse associates; Waystone Health and Human Services: career representatives to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with employment and education; US Postal Service: city and rural carriers; Opportunity Works: van drivers and developmental specialists; Department of Developmental Services: Licensed Practical Nurses and direct care workers to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily living; A Better Life Homecare: personal care attendants to assist individuals with bathing, feeding and medication and Community Action Inc./Head Start, which is seeking full-year and seasonal teachers, CDL drivers, office coordinators, and family advocates.
Visit online at makeithaverhill.com.
Pentucket Kiwanis Club announces new scholarship
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis club of Haverhill has added a fourth $1,000 award to its scholarship program. The naming rights for the new award were auctioned off at the club’s trivia night fundraiser on Jan. 27. The winner, Lisa DeMeo, chose to name the new award after her Haverhill middle school teachers, Harry “Hank” Woelfel and Harry McNamara. The club also awards three other $1,000 scholarships.
High school seniors at the following schools are eligible to apply: Haverhill High, Whittier Tech, Pentucket Regional and Bradford Christian Academy, as well as any Haverhill resident senior graduating from anywhere or homeschooled. To apply, contact Justine Maguire at scholarshipcommitteepk@gmail.com.
Haverhill High School names varsity softball head coach
HAVERHILL — Hayley McCarthy was recently named varsity softball head coach at Haverhill High School.
McCarthy served as an assistant coach with the program for the last school year. She was a four-year starter for the Fitchburg State softball team, where she earned MASCAC All-Conference honors. Prior to that, she was a standout at fellow Merrimack Valley Conference school, Dracut High School.
Athletic Director Tom O’Brien said the job was posted and McCarthy was selected as the best candidate.
McCarthy currently works as a behavior specialist for Haverhill’s public schools and resides in Lawrence.
She replaces Kara Melillo, who resigned after last season to spend time with her family. Melillo had lead the team for eight years.
Softball at Haverhill High School begins the third week in March. Games are played on the new softball diamond installed at the renovated athletic fields behind the high school.
Tribute to Women nominations accepted
ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is seeking nominations of women who have made a difference in their work and community. Nominations will be accepted through March 3. Nominate a remarkable woman today by visiting online at ywcanema.org/tribute.
The 2023 Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be held Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Country Club.
