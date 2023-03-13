HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill will hold its annual community visioning event, “Possible Dreams,” Monday, March 20, in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College.
Members of the community are invited to attend to share and/or submit their ideas in advance of the event. No idea is too big or too small to spark a discussion, gain momentum or become a reality. A few examples of ideas that gained momentum at past Possible Dreams events include: Clement Farm Disc Golf Course, revitalizing the Haverhill Farmers Market, Haverhill Restaurant Week, River Ruckus Festival, and a Cleaner & Greener Downtown Haverhill.
If you have an idea that will positively impact the future of Haverhill that you would like to present at Possible Dreams 2023, visit online at tinyurl.com/2zyvu7jp.
Police vs. Bruins alumni hockey game
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Relief Association will present a hockey game between the Haverhill Police Hockey Club and Boston Bruins alumni Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument St. The event benefits the Association’s death/disability fund. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Please bring canned goods to benefit the Sacred Hearts food pantry.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12 and are available in the police department lobby or by calling 978-722-1567 or hpra@haverhillpolice.com.
Networking breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Wednesday, March 15, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Ellie’s Farmhouse, 436 Broadway. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members and includes coffee and a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online atsmerrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Women in Business networking event
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold Women in Business networking luncheon Tuesday, March 21, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Maria’s Restaurant on Essex Street. Guest speaker is Nany Gardella, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members and includes a hot luncheon buffet. To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Toastmasters meetings scheduled
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Toastmasters, a nonprofit public speaking development club, meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., except in November and December. Meetings are currently held via Zoom.
Meetings are March 23; April 13 and 27; May 11 and 25; June 8 and 22; July 13 and 27; Aug. 10 and 24; Sept. 14 and 28; Oct. 13 and 26; Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. For more information and to obtain a Zoom link, contact Bob Beaudry at erbeaudry@aol.com.
School renovation
NORTH ANDOVER — A series of renovations, including a new athletic court and dining patio, have been completed at the Brooks School, a private co-educational boarding and day school for students age 9-12, according to a press release from the Connolly Brothers, the company responsible for the renovations. The renovations were completed over the course of seven months and included landscaping and upgrades to smaller buildings on the campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.