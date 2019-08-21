A severe thunderstorm sweeping across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire is causing power failures for thousands of homes and businesses.
The National Weather Service also issued a warning about a possible tornado in the Haverhill area Wednesday afternoon.
Just after the tornado warning ended at 3:15 p.m., National Grid reported widespread power failures in Methuen and Haverhill, leaving thousands of customers without power.
They include more than 4,000 customers in Haverhill's Groveland Street and East Broadway area, Salem Street and Old Groveland Road area, and Northern Essex Community College area. National Grid officials said they can expect power to be restored by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In Methuen's Timony Grammar School area, 1,237 customers are without power. In the the Ward Hill section of Haverhill, 3,521 customers are without power. Service is expected to be restored to both those areas by 5 p.m., National Grid officials said.
Across the area, heavy winds are blowing, knocking trees onto roads and causing traffic delays.
In Methuen, a tree fell at East and Lawrence streets, causing a traffic snarl. A crew was sent to the area to remove the tree, police said. Methuen police urged drivers across the city to use caution as the storm continued.
In Pelham, trees fell on Bush Hill Road, causing traffic into a single lane. The Concert on the Green scheduled for Wednesday night was also canceled in Pelham.
As of 3:30 p.m., the traffic lights at Prospect Street and Swan Street in Methuen were not functioning, according to police. Crews are working to rectify the problem, police said.
