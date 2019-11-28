METHUEN — More than 3,000 Lawrence and Methuen customers of National Grid lost power on Thanksgiving evening.
The electricity went out at 4:45 p.m. when two power lines came down on Pleasant Valley Street, according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon. He said one pole came down and hit another pole.
Solomon said transformer lights were flashing.
"We believe it is the wind, but at this point, we don't know for sure," he said.
Pleasant Valley Street is closed from Jackson Street to the Home Depot, Solomon said. He estimates it will be hours before the road is reopened.
National Grid expects power to be returned to customers about 6:30 p.m., according to its outage map.