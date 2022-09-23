HAVERHILL — School officials said a tree fell on a power line at Haverhill High School early Friday afternoon causing a power outage and the fire alarms to go off.
All students and staff were safely evacuated, and the Haverhill Fire Department responded, officials said.
Students were then released early from school as the Fire Department investigated further. Buses ran early to accommodate transportation.
Fire investigators determined that when the power outage occurred and the backup generator started, the generator overheated, causing smoke to enter the building and the fire alarms to go off.
There were no flames or damage to the building, officials said.
Power was to be restored to the building on Friday afternoon. All after-school activities and sports continued as scheduled, and the school will be open and functioning on Monday. All students and staff were safe and unharmed, officials said.
