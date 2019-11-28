METHUEN — Power was restored within 2½ hours to nearly all National Grid customers in Methuen and Lawrence who lost electricity on Thanksgiving because of a downed utility pole.
The electricity went out at 4:45 p.m. for more than 3,000 customers when two power lines came down on Pleasant Valley Street, according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon said transformer lights were flashing.
"We believe it is the wind, but at this point, we don't know for sure," he said earlier in the evening.
Pleasant Valley Street was closed from Jackson Street to the Home Depot, Solomon said. He estimates it would remain closed into the night as crews replaced the utility pole.
As of 7:30 p.m., 20 customers without electricity near Pleasant Valley Street were expected to have their power restored later in the evening, according to the power outage map.