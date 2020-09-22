HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish welcomes residents to a non-denominational prayer service of peace, unity and thanksgiving on Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to email info@allsaintshaverhill.org no later than Sept. 25 and must wear a mask and observe COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. On the night of the service, enter the church using the Blaisdell Street entrance.
Silent auction and more on tap
HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Hospice will hold a virtual, food, beer and wine sampling and silent auction Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Browse a large selection of auction items at homehealthfoundation.org/events/silent-auction.
For more information, contact Erin Masterson at 978-552-4188 or emasterson@homehealthfoundation.org.
Kingston Veterans Club elections
KINGSTON — At a special membership/elections night on Sept.14, after unanimous votes to suspend the regular Kingston Veterans Club meeting agenda for the elections, President Rich Redican led the executive board and members in the elections meeting.
The following is the result of nominations and voting with existing officers all returning for their next two-year terms:
Richard Redican, president; Gator Dostie, vice president; Paul Ronan, adjutant; Kevin Riney, treasurer; Paul Trabucco, sergeant at arms, and Ralph Santora, chaplain.
Past president, Rossie Corbett, administered the oath of office to the newly elected officials.
Free food giveaway in Lawrence on Sept. 29
LAWRENCE — About 40,000 pounds of fresh food will be given away to 1,200 families in Lawrence on Sept. 29.
Pickup starts at 9 a.m. at 50 Island St.
The food is being provided by Justin Bethel of the New England Patriots, courtesy of his Beating All Odds Foundation as well as many local groups including 4MyCity, The Brand Architects, Town Livery Inc., Top Notch Scholars and The Dream Center.
"Help us spread the word to Lawrence and surrounding communities as we come together to give a helping hand during this tough coronavirus crisis," said Kervin Valdez of Town Livery.
"Everyone who is need - please don't be shy. This will be a safe, organized and fast drive up and pickup process," Valdez said.
Anyone interested in volunteering that morning is asked to contact Valdez at kervin@townliverylimousine.com.
Nominations sought for Veterans Day awards
HAVERHILL — The Rotary Club of Haverhill is seeking nominations for its annual Veterans Day awards, which will be presented during a virtual celebration on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on HC Media.
The club is seeking nominees from the greater Haverhill area. Nominees must have served or be currently serving in any branch of the United States Armed Forces. A nominee must be an active volunteer or an ongoing volunteer with a demonstrated history of volunteerism.
Nomination forms are available at Pentucket Bank, Haverhill Bank, the Veterans Service office at the Citizens Center and at the public library.
Completed forms must be returned to the Rotary Club no later than Oct. 2 by emailing them to Megan Shea at msheama@verizon.net or send to the Rotary Club of Haverhill, PO Box 808, Haverhill, MA 01831.
Over the years proceeds from this event are distributed to charitable causes that support veterans and community interests.