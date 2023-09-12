HAVERHILL — City Councilor Melinda Barrett crushed her opponents in the preliminary election for mayor Tuesday, taking 3,877 votes – more than three times as many as her two closest competitors.
School Committeeman Scott Wood Jr. received 1,031 votes while retired police officer Guy Cooper finished with 1,023 votes.
Cooper, who along with Wood was at City Hall for the announcement of the unofficial results, said that after the city’s Board of Registrars meets on Tuesday to confirm the official count, he plans to call for a recount if the margin is still very thin.
Voters narrowed the field to two candidates for the Nov. 7 general election for mayor as well as for Ward 4 City Council and School Committee, and for Ward 7 School Committee.
After Mayor James Fiorentini announced he is retiring at the end of the year after leading the city for a record-breaking 20 years, Barrett and Wood tossed their hats into the ring as did retired U.S. Treasury customer services manager Debra Campanile –who previously ran for mayor in 2011 – and businessman George Eleftheriou.
Campanile received 263 votes and Eleftheriou received 218 votes, neither of which were enough to earn them a spot on the municipal election ballot.
Voters also narrowed the field for Ward 4 City Council to City Councilor Melissa Lewandowski, who received 819 votes, and former City Councilor Ken Quimby, who received 363 votes. They will face off in the November election. Newcomer Craig Lambert was eliminated with just 232 votes.
For Ward 7 School Committee, Thomas Grannemann topped the field with 584 votes and in November will face Hunter Rogers, who received 254 votes. Candidate Ted Downer Jr. was eliminated with 225 votes.
In the Ward 4 School Committee race, Mikaela Lalumiere received 714 votes to second-place finisher Fred Simmons, who received 267 votes. They will face each other in the November election.
Wood, who in addition to running for mayor also ran for School Committee, received 239 votes while Courtney Thomas received 193 votes. Both were eliminated from the race.
There were a few minor glitches during the voting with power outages temporarily affecting two precincts – Consentino School (Ward 1, Precinct 1) and Julian Steele (Ward 5, Precinct 1/1A and Ward 7, Precinct 2A).
City Clerk Kaitlin Wright posted on social media early Tuesday afternoon that voters could still come and cast their votes.
“Our machines have back-up batteries for situations such as this,” she explained. “Ballots will still be cast as normal. Generators have been brought to each precinct to provide power in the interim.”
Under a new system of representation in Haverhill, voters in November will elect 11 councilors – one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. There are now nine at-large councilors and no ward councilors.
The School Committee will be increased to 11 members, one each to represent the city’s seven wards, three at-large members to represent the city as a whole, and the mayor serving in the 11th seat. The mayor serves as chair, per the city charter.
The new system also reduces School Committee terms from four to two years. Those elected to four-year terms in November 2021, however, will complete their current four-year terms.
Wright said preliminary elections are triggered when there are double the number of candidates as the seats available, plus one.
For mayor and ward councilors/School Committee, it meant three, and for at-large councilors, it meant nine.
On the November election ballot, there will be a write-in slot for Ward 1 School Committee since the lone candidate, Esteban Marte, withdrew from the race.
Wright said the winner would be the highest vote-getter and for voters to keep in mind they should only write in an individual who is qualified to serve and is a registered voter in Ward 1.
The ballots in November will have the names of the two mayoral candidates as well as all at-large City Council candidates, and depending on where you live, the ballot will have the names of ward candidates for School Committee and City Council, specific to the ward in which you live.
