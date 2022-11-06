Communities are gearing up for the midterm election on Nov. 8, with officials and workers spending time this week organizing, counting preliminary ballots and testing the machines that will process vote tallies.
Many towns have long lists of candidates to consider, including incumbents and newcomers running for state representative jobs, along with county and federal races to decide.
On a recent morning in Londonderry, town officials and election workers gathered at Town Hall to process stacks of ballots received — 17,000 — leading up to Election Day.
Poll workers sat at long tables to review and count stacks of ballots.
In another corner of the room, Town Moderator Jonathan Kipp, Assistant Moderator Cindi Rice Conley and Town Clerk Sherry Farrell were working on testing the ballot counting machines.
All was going as planned, according to a supervisor of the checklist, Kirsten Hildonen, who said the testing of machines was giving “perfect results.”
During the primary election in September, many communities processed ballots well into the early hours of the following morning due to the number of write-in votes and hand counted ballots.
Londonderry’s primary night took longer to wrap up, Kipp said, but the moderator said he is proud of the town’s process and organization, with early results released around midnight.
“We were extremely confident in the result,” he said. “But we learned some lessons from the primary.”
More training was expected to be done this week, including more instruction on how to properly hand count ballots.
Londonderry voters will head to the polls at the high school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Following September’s primary in Derry, officials reported to the Town Council that Derry, too, had a good group of people working together on election day and night.
But Derry’s count and vote tallies went well into the early morning hours of the following day, almost to 3 a.m. when all was said and done.
Town Clerk Tina Guilford told councilors that more help would be needed for the Nov. 8 General Election.
About 30 more election workers are expected to join the effort.
“It takes a lot of people to effectively run an election,” said Derry Town Moderator Lisa Hultgren after the primary. “We came together as part of a team.”
Primary election day in Derry saw approximately 4,600 voters come through the polling location at Calvary Bible Church, the town’s sole voting spot for all four districts.
About 170 new voters registered at the polls, and voters were also able to sign in using the new Poll Pad technology.
The Poll Pad has also been used in Londonderry for several years as a way to streamline the voter check-in process.
And reasons why the tallying of ballots and hand counting went so late primary night in Derry was due to several reasons, Guilford said, including counting write-in ballots.
Some voters also “don’t trust” the voting machines,” Guilford added, so those ballots had to be hand counted due to some voters writing in candidates’ names who were already printed on the ballot.
Derry was also set to test its ballot counting machines last week.
Voters will cast ballots on Nov. 8 at Calvary Bible Church, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Longtime Salem Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow pointed out that use of the electronic poll books does not replace the traditional paper checklist required by the state.
“You can use them on a trial basis,” he said. “But you still have to do what you’ve always done. I’m not going to task my election workers with doing it two different ways.”
Goodnow expects a strong turnout Tuesday, “at least record-setting for a midterm election,” he said.
The best indicator of that is absentee ballots received ahead of time. He could not quantify as of Friday morning, but described the stack as “substantive.”
“We staff up according to the size of the turnout. We will have 100 plus workers on Tuesday across the town in various capacities,” Goodnow said.
He was clear, “this will not be an early night, it never is,” especially with a new, time-consuming protocol.
Voting machines are now programmed to return a ballot to voters when it reads an “over vote,” meaning someone filled in too many circles in a category on the ballot.
Those ballots are put aside and hand-counted at the end of the night.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said this created additional work for town moderators and poll workers in the primary, slowing the already arduous process.
Massachusetts
Neighboring Massachusetts has its own election challenges.
Andover Town Clerk and Assistant Town Manager Austin Simko explained that due to early and mail-in voting, the election effectively began a few weeks prior to the primary in September, which also had the alternative ways to cast a ballot.
“In that sense, the election season has been running from early August until now,” Simko said.
He predicts turnout to be slightly less than the 2018 midterm, based on the numbers from early and mail-in voting. But he noted that turnout is “fluid and changing dramatically every day.”
As of Thursday, Nov. 3, Simko said 9,199 voters had requested mail-in ballots and 1,157 voted early in person.
Simko said that voters in Andover are becoming more comfortable with alternative voting methods, especially mail-in voting.
“The use of mail-in voting, which began for many as a precaution during COVID-19, has become a clear and durable preference for most of Andover’s voters,” he said.
Haverhill Assistant City Clerk Kaitlin Wright said her office has been busy over the last two weeks counting and tabulating mail-in ballots, more than 1,000 in all as of Friday, Nov. 11, which was the last day for early voting in Haverhill. The city has 48,591 registered voters.
Preparations in Haverhill for this year’s statewide election include training returning and new poll workers and testing ballot machines.
Polls in Haverhill will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who have not sent in their mail-in ballots are asked to deliver them to the City Clerk’s Office or drop them into the ballot box on Main Street in front of City Hall no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday. The box will be locked at 8 p.m.
Several polling locations were changed this year and voters were notified via census forms that were mailed to residents.
Wright anticipates a 22 to 25% voter turnout.
“The primary saw a turnout of about 18%,” she said.
Wright reminds voters that the ballots are two-sided, with Ballot Questions printed on the back side so please remember to turn over your ballot when filling it out.
“We have a really good turnout of poll workers including some former workers and some new workers as some were afraid in 2020 due to the pandemic but are now comfortable to return,” she said, “and we welcome back some familiar faces.”
