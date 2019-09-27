PLAISTOW — Two towns that will soon be tied into the Southern New Hampshire Regional Drinking Water Supply Project — the pipeline that will bring water from Manchester to Plaistow — are in the process of creating water departments to serve the potential water customers of their towns.
Officials from Plaistow and Windham met with engineers of the pipeline project and representatives from the state to talk about creating water departments in their municipalities Thursday night.
Plaistow has been in that process, but Windham is new to it because the town’s original plans to partner with Salem’s water department fell through.
Windham was notified about two weeks ago by Salem that the town no longer wanted to partner in selling residents their town water, Town Administrator David Sullivan said.
“We were looking to work with them (Salem) but in the end it wasn’t feasible, now we are looking to do something similar (to Plaistow) and hire someone to operate the system,” Sullivan said. “We are looking into our options.”
Plaistow is looking to create a town water utility company that will be paid for by property owners on the water system, not taxpayers at large, several Plaistow Board of Selectmen members said during Thursday’s meeting. The town will contract with an operator for the system, they said.
Windham doesn’t necessarily have to create its own utility, Pennichuck Water Works Inc. would be the company in charge, Sullivan said. However, town officials are looking into other options to better serve Windham customers, he said.
“Regardless of what we do, water will be coming down the line and someone is going to be serving Windham customers,” Sullivan said.
Windham’s Board of Selectmen have yet to discuss the options, Sullivan and others were at the meeting to collect information to bring back to the board to discuss at their Oct. 7 meeting, he said.
The pipeline through Windham will still be built and maintained by Salem as contracts with the state already lay out.
There will be at least 12 contracts put out to bid for the project, eight are already underway including a $2 million contract put out to bid in Derry on Thursday, said Keith Pratt, president of Underwood Engineers Thursday night.
In preparing for the pipeline, both towns will need to reach out to residents who would be eligible and who want to access municipal water, Pratt explained. The more people who access municipal water the cheaper it will be for customers, he added.
Officials from both towns will be hosting meetings about building each towns’ water system, information will be sent to residents on the pipeline.
The other towns that will be connected to the pipeline have water utilities in place. Derry, Londonderry and Salem have municipal water departments, and Atkinson and Hampstead are served by the private company Hampstead Area Water Company.