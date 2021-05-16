Your sailboat or center console runabout probably doesn’t have much in common with the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Key Largo that calls Gloucester its homeport.
The Key Largo is 110 feet long and supports a crew of 17. It features state-of-the-art technology and a trident mission of search-and-rescue, homeland security and fisheries enforcement as far as 200 miles offshore. Its power plant consists of two Paxman turbo-charged, 2,800-horsepower diesel engines that can send the Key Largo through the water at 38 knots.
The Island-class patrol boat also sports two Browning .50-caliber machine guns and an MK38 25-mm machine gun that allow the 32-year-old cutter, when necessary, to announce its presence with authority. If your boat does boast comparable firepower, it’s not just the Coast Guard that would like a little chat.
There is one area where you and you vessel of choice share the nautical realm with Lt. Tara Pray and her crew on the Key Largo — a necessary commitment to safety whenever you venture onto the water.
“In 2020, there were 50 recreational boating deaths in the Northeast, which was a significant increase from the 30 in 2019,” Pray said Wednesday morning while standing on the bridge of the Key Largo as it was tied up at the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier. “In a way, that goes back to the increase in popularity and the pent-up demand for recreational boating.”
Pray and her commissioned command staff of Operations Officer Ensign Wesley Russell and Executive Officer Lt. j.g John Andres spent much of the morning explaining the intricacies and daily routine of the Key Largo, both at dock and during its three-day and four-day operations throughout the U.S. exclusive economic zone off the coast of Massachusetts.
At the center of every day and every drill is an undercurrent of safety in the performance of duty, they said. The water, they added, is no place to be cavalier about safety.
“We drill on it regularly,” Andres said.
As National Safe Boating Week (May 22 to 28) approaches and the waters beckon for those held back by the vice-like grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pray and her crew wanted to highlight the need for vigilance and safe-boating practices on the water.
Among their recommendations:
Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on the water and make sure you have a working VHF marine radio and cell phone.
Always check the weather before venturing out to know what you’re heading into.
File a boat plan to let someone know when you left, where you’re going and when you plan to return.
Always boat sober.
Always ensure emergency gear, such as an EPIRB or emergency position indicating radio beacon, flares and fire extinguishers, are working.
Take a Coast Guard-approved safety course and get a free vessel safety check by the Coast Guard Auxiliary (Information on both may be found at www.cgaux.org).
Download the Coast Guard Boating Safety app for more information and resources.
Pray was asked how how often the daily safety preparations and drills aboard the Key Largo correspond to the service’s boating safety message to recreational mariners.
“I would say everything,” she said. “We practice what we preach.”