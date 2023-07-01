NORTH ANDOVER — Eighty years after she wed, “Miss Cynthia Dunn” would likely be surprised her January 18, 1942 wedding announcement is back in the news.
Dunn, pictured in her ornate wedding gown on the arm of her dashing husband, is prominently featured on a basement wall in a High Street home.
Under Dunn’s large newspaper announcement and picture is a smaller headline that reads simply “Miss Sexton is Bride.”
Mindy Crumbaker, a mother of three and history buff, found Dunn’s wedding announcement among a variety of old newspapers affixed to the walls in her basement at 148 High St.
The articles from the local paper, The Evening Tribune, as well as The Boston Globe, span some 82 years chronicling the top news of the time. The papers are in remarkable shape after spending decades in the dirt-floor basement which is not heated.
Still Crumbaker doesn’t want to lose the link to the past.
“I want to preserve this,” she said, of her ongoing efforts.
She noted one of the headlines refers to “Driving the Nazis out of the Atlantic.” Another headline, on a women’s page, reads “Gossip is public enemy number one.”
A native of northeast Texas, Crumbaker, her fiance, Chris Skwarlo, and three children, ages 17, 15 and 4, moved 148 High St. this spring after living in the Royal Crest apartment complex on Route 114.
The family’s new home has four bedrooms, a comfortable living room and kitchen and the basement, with a door that opens up to the backyard.
Crumbaker said they were originally told the property was built in the 1970s. But a home inspector later told them it was much older.
This week, after a call to the North Andover Historical Society, Crumbaker learned to the house is included on a map from 1906 and housed mill workers in the past.
Newspapers, and other paper, were often used as a form of insulation in homes of this era, according to historians.
Crumbaker thinks the newspapers were glued to the basement walls as a barrier to cold and whistling wind.
An Evening Tribune edition from July 1, 1941 includes Lawrence area news but also refers to a coastal tragedy in Maine.
“35 Picknickers Perish As Cruiser Explodes in Lower Casco Bay,” reads the Associated Press headline stripped across the front page.
Other headlines announce “Draft boards register 178 before noon today,” “City Marshal Vose to make police changes” and “Selectmen Ask Survey of Federal Stamp Plan.”
“I love the history aspect of this,” said Crumbaker, who studied to be a history teacher in the past. “
This was what the world was like 50, 100 years ago.”
