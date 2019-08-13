LONDONDERRY — As the community celebrates its Old Home Day this week, Democrats from around the nation will also come to town to show support for each other and those running for the highest office.
The Rockingham County Democratic regional headquarters at 2 Litchfield Road will welcome several presidential candidates on Saturday, Aug. 17, along with a long list of organizers and volunteers representing many other candidate camps.
The event is noon to 4 p.m.
U.S. presidential candidate Tim Ryan is expected to march in the annual Old Home Day parade earlier in the day and will also take part in a meet and greet event at the Litchfield Road location.
Other presidential candidates expected to attend are Andrew Yang, Bill de Blasio, and John Delaney. The list of confirmed names is still being set, according to Auburn Democratic leader Jackie Wood.
Candidates are also expected to take on a "Candidates Corn Hole Challenge" throughout the day.
Wood said in addition to actual candidates seeking to win the White House in 2020, an extensive list of supporters and organizers will be setting up booths with information, representing candidates so far to include Seth Moulton, Yang, Ryan, Delaney, de Blasio, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders.
Wood said all are invited to stop by and learn about the candidates and meet those in attendance. She said all the volunteers and organizers represent all walks of life, all ages, and come from all over the country to help support those running for office.
"It's an exciting time," Wood said. "It's an opportunity for them to all meet each other. They are just so enthusiastic and having a great time. And we want to support them."