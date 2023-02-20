HAVERHILL — A lawsuit brought against the city of Haverhill by downtown cannabis shop Stem over impact fees paid to the city is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. When the case goes to trial, the results could have a ripple effect felt across the state for cannabis sellers and their host communities.
Last November, an Essex Superior Court judge ruled against Haverhill Stem, a downtown cannabis shop seeking a summary judgment in its lawsuit against Mayor James Fiorentini and the city of Haverhill over community impact fees Stem pays to the city annually.
As part of his ruling, the judge indicated the case must go to trial in order to resolve the dispute between Stem, the city and the mayor over the fees.
Both parties are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. for a final pretrial conference via Zoom.
Willing to negotiate
Stem, which is owned by Caroline Pineau, had sought a ruling prior to a trial that Haverhill cannot collect impact fees that do not comply with state law. She sought the return of all impact fees paid to Haverhill to date, plus interest and attorney’s fees totaling more than $750,000, as well as a renegotiation of Stem’s Host Community Agreement with the city as required under the newly revised cannabis laws.
That proposal was rejected by Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang on Nov. 28.
The city’s lawyer, Michelle Randazzo, responded to the judge’s decision by saying the court’s wholesale rejection of Stem’s arguments confirms many of the positions the city has taken in this matter.
“In particular, the court’s decision reflects that the legal issues for which Stem has taken an ‘all or nothing’ approach, are not quite so clear as Stem would like, or as it has portrayed to the community at large,’” she said.
Randazzo indicated she was willing to sit down with Pineau and her lawyer to achieve a “mutually agreeable compromise to this litigation.”
Pineau said she stands ready and has always stood ready to negotiate with the city, “but we will do so in full awareness of this action’s intent, which targets the city’s collection of impact fees without any evidence or documentation of actual impacts. The city’s refusal to refund fees they’ve already collected, and then their proposal to impose new fees, is entirely inconsistent with this action and with state law.”
Back and forth
Stem’s lawyer, Thomas MacMillan, sent a letter of compromise to the city dated Dec. 8, 2022, offering that Stem would waive its claim to attorney’s fees and costs to date; ask the city to refund impact fees paid to date totaling $687,510; make payment to Stem of statutory prejudgment interest to date of payment; waive the indemnification claim made by the city; and, agree that no impact fees shall be assessed unless in accordance with amended cannabis legislation.
The city, according to a Feb. 6 letter from MacMillan, countered with an offer that included keeping the first community impact fee paid, in its entirety, and refunding Stem one-third of the second community impact fee paid, without interest.
According to MacMillan, the city also offered to not collect future impact fees under the current HCA except as follows: Stem agrees to support the city in its program to study, evaluate, and/or address youth impacts of legalized marijuana, in an annual amount to be negotiated for three additional years (i.e., balance of the current HCA’s 5-year term for payment of community impact fees). Thus, the first payment would be due on or around May 2023.
MacMillan said that based on the city’s offer, Haverhill would retain $578,097 of Stem’s paid Community Impact Fee, “despite having failed to produce any documented costs.”
MacMillan further stated that negotiations should be with Fiorentini.
“Stem remains willing to work towards a resolution of this matter, however, we believe that it should be done through direct, in-person negotiations, with the mayor’s in-person attendance required,” MacMillan wrote.
Commented
