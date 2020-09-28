ANDOVER — The town has concluded an incident caught on camera in early June which resulted in a fire lieutenant being placed on paid administrative leave was not racially motivated.
“The investigation which was conducted by an independent firm that specializes in harassment and discrimination interviewed the parties and reviewed the facts as part of a process that was necessary in order to reach a conclusion,” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said in a statement released Monday. “The investigation concluded that the incident that occurred on June 3, 2020 was not racially motivated.”
The town hired a firm called Discrimination and Harassment Solutions to conduct the investigation, Flanagan said.
On June 3, Andover resident Gabby Batista, a 19-year-old, dark-skinned woman of Dominican descent, captured an off-duty fire lieutenant on camera as he was parked in his black Chevy Tahoe in her family's driveway on Beacon Street.
The man is heard saying in the video, which has almost 30,000 views on Twitter, “I just wanted to make sure someone wasn’t stealing something” after seeing Batista take mail from her own mailbox.
The incident raised concerns that the man questioned what Batista was doing in the neighborhood and opening the mailbox because she is dark skinned.
The man — whose name has not been released by Andover officials — was placed on paid administrative leave from the Fire Department within 24 hours of the incident being reported to town officials, Flanagan's release says.
“I understand that there will be concerns about the outcome of the investigation,'' Flanagan said in his release Monday. "Despite the findings, the incident has opened our eyes to the reality that there are residents in Andover who are the target of racism and are not afforded the most basic securities shared by their neighbors and fellow residents in living in Andover. As Town Manager and as a resident of Andover, that is unacceptable to me and I am committed to improving the lives of those who have been subject to these types of conditions moving forward.”
Even though the investigation has concluded the incident wasn't racially motivated, the town is requiring the Fire Department to take part in “a comprehensive training program that focuses on implicit bias and cultural sensitivity” beginning in October.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said he's looking forward to the sensitivity training.
“This has certainly been a learning experience,'' Mansfield said in the town manager's release. "As public safety professionals it is our natural tendency to serve the public but we need to balance our desire to serve with the realities that not every resident is comfortable with our presence. Notwithstanding the results of the investigation, I know that our organization is not immune to implicit bias and I look forward to training in this area as it will be beneficial to our members.”
