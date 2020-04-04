HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said he was recently notified of delays in unemployment applications due to incorrect employer identification information. Vargas is reminding people who are signing up for unemployment to use the name of their employer, exactly as it appears on their W2 tax filing information.
Meals program open to all students in the district
SANBORN — The Sanborn Regional School District is providing free breakfasts and lunches to any student in the district in need. Parents and guardians can pick up breakfasts and lunches for their children at Sanborn Regional High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Fresh Picks Cafe staff will be in the bus loop in front of the school, so please pull up and a staff person will hand you the lunch. Kindly do not get out of your vehicles in order to keep with the COVID-19 standards and ensure the district's employees stay healthy so they may continue to provide meals.
You do not need to have your children with you. There is no cost and you do not need to have been approved for free or reduced lunch you simply must have a child in the Sanborn School District. If your child has any food allergies and you would like meals, please contact Heidi Leavitt at hleavitt@sau17.net.
Lawrence extends property tax/water bill deadlines
LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera is encouraging residents and property owners to pay their real estate, personal property tax, excise tax, water and sewer bills by mail or online during the coronavirus pandemic. The city is waiving all online transaction fees for these transactions through epay.cityhallsystems.com.
For real estate and personal property tax, excise tax, water and sewer bills, the city will waive the payment of interest and other penalties or other charges added to a tax for any payments made after its respective due date but before June 30.
This does not apply to any delinquent, past due real estate and personal property tax, excise tax, water and sewer payments.
Rivera wants to assure everyone that City Hall will do its best to work with those impacted, either physically or economically, by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to pay timely due to circumstances related to this crisis.
Soup's On event cancelled
LAWRENCE — Neighbors in Need have cancelled their "Soup's On" event scheduled for May 1.
But the need remains, and the organization continues to feed the hungry in the community, and help families in need of diapers and formula.
Officials say they are thankful for their small staff and group of dedicated volunteers as these quiet heroes are meeting the most vulnerable members of the community “where they are,” distributing food with the Neighbors in Need van in parking lots across the area, and delivering directly to the homes of high-risk clients.
If you are able, please donate at eventbrite.com/e/neighbors-in-need-soups-on-2020-tickets-96993972583 or mail a check to: Neighbors in Need, PO Box 447, Lawrence, MA 01842.
Hospitals practicing universal masking
DERRY, N.H. — HCA Healthcare New Hampshire hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, and Portsmouth Regional Hospital, announced on Wednesday that all staff and providers in all patient care areas will now wear masks, expanding their use beyond suspected or positive COVID-19 cases. This initiative will increase the protection of staff, healthcare providers, patients, and others in our hospitals.
Masks will be optional only for staff in non-patient care areas who can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet during brief interactions with colleagues. All visitors and patients presenting for outpatient testing will also be required to wear masks.
Dean Carucci, CEO of Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Jeff Scionti, CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital and John Skevington, CEO of Parkland Medical Center stated the following:
“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities throughout this pandemic. We are taking this step now because of evidence that social distancing, while a key strategy for interrupting the spread of coronavirus, is difficult to maintain in the busy patient care environment.”
HCA Healthcare New Hampshire’s latest analysis indicates that it has adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies available to meet the demand for additional use of masks pursuant to this new policy. Even though the three New Hampshire hospitals currently have sufficient supplies of PPE, its hospitals will continue to take steps to conserve it, including reuse and reprocessing of PPE where appropriate.
Professionals in HCA Healthcare New Hampshire’s supply chain have continually worked with epidemiologists and data scientists to track use and anticipated demand of PPE so stock can be allocated appropriately. Staff at the three New Hampshire hospitals are also working around the clock to safeguard existing supplies and secure additional shipments.
Legal aid services still available
LAWRENCE — Northeast Legal Aid and Northeast Justice Center continues to deliver free legal services to low-income individuals in northeastern Massachusetts.
Northeast Legal Aid has offices in Lawrence, Lynn and Lowell. Although the program's offices are now open by appointment only, and all of their staff are working remotely, they remain committed to serving the low-income and elderly residents of northeastern Massachusetts.
Anyone facing a civil (non-criminal) legal crisis can apply for legal services online at northeastlegalaid.org or by calling 978-458-1465.
Most events in legal matters have been postponed, with most courts only open for emergency matters. Visit northeastlegalaid.org or northeastjusticecenter.org and navigate to the COVID 19 section for up-to-date information on court closures and legal rights at this time. In addition, the program's legal units are providing the following services:
Housing: All three Lawyer for the Day programs in Housing Court remain open. These program were converted to “remote access,” as eviction cases continue to be filed and housing security is of paramount importance to clients at this time.
Family Law: The program continues to offer representation in abuse prevention order (restraining order) cases and are available to provide counsel and advice on questions about custody and visitation during the current health crisis.
Immigration: The Northeast Justice Center is offering consults to immigrant survivors of domestic violence, victims of other serious crimes, unaccompanied minors and others who have fled their home countries due to persecution.
If you are an immigrant victim of other serious crimes, are an unaccompanied minor or have fled your country of origin due to persecution, please call or text Justice For Our Neighbors at 617-794-7024 or send email to jfonlawlowclinic@gmail.com. The Justice Center will also be available to assist individuals who are detained and whose age or medical condition puts them at increased risk of harm by COVID-19.
UNH uses 3D printers for medical face shields
DURHAM, N.H. — In an effort to support healthcare facilities in surrounding communities and neighboring states, the University of the New Hampshire has diverted 3D printers, usually used as teaching tools, to help make much needed medical parts.
The university's research 3D printers are now being used to manufacture plastic headbands for use in assembling vital medical face shields worn by healthcare workers. Over a dozen 3D printers have already made more than 300 of the essential headbands that go around the forehead and hold the clear plastic face shield in place.
The UNH printing effort is being coordinated through the University Instrumentation Center which responded to a request from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, in Kittery, Maine. A team at the shipyard, which is also printing 3D parts, is attaching the headbands to shields and distributing the assembled masks to seacoast area hospitals and medical facilities in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts and the town of Kittery, Maine.
Some of the raw materials used for the 3D printer operating in the UNH Innovation Makerspace were purchased with a donation from the Patten Family Foundation.
See a video at youtu.be/0FKy8ztIjK8.