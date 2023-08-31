LAWRENCE — City firefighters are readying to order their second batch of breast cancer awareness T-shirts after already selling more than 300 of them in the past few weeks.
All proceeds from the shirts, which are $20, go to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said Justin Nigrelli, a Lawrence firefighter leading the shirt sales.
Nigrelli said many on the department and their loved ones have been impacted by cancer. By selling the shirts in late August and early September, they will be available to wear in October which is breast cancer awareness month.
Each year in the United States, 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men. About 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Dana Farber in Boston is a local entity "which does so much great work," he said.
He said a handful of his own family members and friends have received treatment through DFCI.
"They are awesome," he said.
Lawrence firefighters are also allowed to wear the shirts while on duty, he said.
Orders for the next round of shirts will be accepted until Sept. 9.
Nigrelli said to call or text him directly at (978) 766-1753 to order shirts.
