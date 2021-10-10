SALEM, N.H. — The contaminated former wastewater treatment plant next to Route 28 is almost a thing of the past.
Soil remediation is all that remains, according to Municipal Services Director Roy Sorenson.
“Basically they’re going to heat the soil, put a big blanket on it and cook the soil underneath,” he explained.
The history of the spot is more complicated, and such progress has been decades in the making. Records show the town has paid $100,000 annually for nearly 30 years to monitor the site.
Officials have known about its contamination since 1986, when the wastewater treatment plant could no longer handle demand after 22 years.
A construction team was brought in to connect the system to a regional plant, according to town records, and workers discovered a disposal pit with black sludge and noxious fumes.
An environmental engineering team hired by the town the following year believed the “hot spot” resulted from years of illegal septic dumping and industrial waste, but they could not be certain.
Sorenson recently outlined for selectmen the sporadic work done over the years. He recalled seeking out answers in 2016 when he was hired in Salem.
“We brought the engineers in and said ‘my team needs to understand exactly what’s happening; what do you have, what do you know, where are we going and what is that timeline?’”
The town is working with its third engineer since then.
Selectmen have discussed selling the property once it’s cleaned up. Whoever has ownership will need to monitor the site long-term to ensure safe levels of contaminants.
Funding for the last portion of the project is likely to go before voters at the March 2022 election. The cost of demolition was $1.5 million and another roughly $5 million is needed for cleanup costs.