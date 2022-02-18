LAWRENCE — A recent visit was the first time George Edmonds had been back to the John Breen School in two years.
“It is good to be back,” Edmonds said. “It’s wonderful, absolutely. It’s been a long time.”
Around four years ago, Edmonds organized a group of volunteers from Edgewood Lifecare Community in North Andover to visit the Breen every other week and read to pre-schoolers. That had to stop when the pandemic erupted in March, 2020, and it still hasn’t resumed.
But Edmonds, who is 90 and taught English at Phillips Academy for 20 years until he retired in 1981, still wanted to help children learn to read.
So on Tuesday he brought a check for $900, courtesy of Edgewood’s Resident Council, to help teachers at the Breen buy books.
“We’re buying big books with enlarged print, for read-alouds to the whole group and even small group lessons,” said Rebecca Pagliarulo-Milone, who has taught pre-school at the Breen for 20 years and serves as the school’s liaison with the volunteers from Edgewood. “We’ll also be buying some books that are going to celebrate cultural diversity and multi-culturalism, and we’ll be buying some materials, such as puppets, to help facilitate the read-aloud themes.”
The John Breen School, which was built in 1910, has a staff of 55 and educates roughly 306 students in preschool programs and kindergarten, said Assistant Principal Carolyn McHugh.
Edmonds started his reading program there with a group of four or five fellow Edgewood residents, and eventually recruited a total of 22 people who would read to 16 different preschool classes.
“We don’t have enough volunteers to do kindergarten, too, so we went to preschool,” Edmonds said. “That’s where the need is, to help the school keep the kids moving.”
He said that along with reading aloud, they would encourage the children to ask questions, and teach them the meanings of important words in a book.
“We value the whole child’s development, and literacy is definitely a big part of that,” McHugh said. “Having people come from the community and read to the kids, it’s such a nice partnership for different generations to share a love of reading together.”
Edmonds started organizing volunteer programs shortly after he left Phillips Academy, when he was “itching to do more in the community” and took students from Phillips to tutor at the Boys Club in Lawrence three times a week.
“I got a big grant from a Boston foundation to run the program, buy books and supplies and so forth,” he said. “We had the Brain Boosters tutoring program for fourth- and fifth-grade boys. They would read recreationally and write stuff: poems, short stories, essays.”
Edmonds did that for four years, then organized a volunteer program for the City of Lawrence for seven years, with some funding from the Stevens Foundation.
This involved finding volunteers to read to kindergartners and first-graders, and also enlisting employees from Lucent Technologies and other companies to help fourth- and fifth-graders with math, among several other programs.
“When I left, we had around 600 volunteers in 17 public schools in Lawrence,” Edmonds said.
He retired for good in 1995, and moved to Edgewood seven and a half years ago, where he decided to get involved with volunteering again.
The money he donated Tuesday was raised at a convenience store that is run by volunteer workers and is managed by the Resident Council at Edgewood, which donates profits from the store to a variety of worthy causes.
“We have a number of high school kids that are waitresses and waiters in our dining room,” Edmonds said. “They are sometimes the recipients. They have donated to the North Andover Trails Committee for boardwalks on our land. It’s a wonderful attribute for us to live there. I love to go walking in the woods.”
He said that they follow safety measures carefully at Edgewood, and his group is just waiting until it’s safe again before they return to reading in front of children.
“Our motto is to promote reading, the word, the love of books,” Edmonds said. “We think of ourselves as helping to lead the students to read on a third grade level by the third grade, and we can’t pretend to believe we have a huge impact on that, but every little bit helps. We like to be boosters of reading.”