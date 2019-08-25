SALEM — The mounds of trash that were piled up to 5-feet high in the backyard of 45 Maclarnon Road are getting removed – and neighbors are happy.
“Finally!” said Amanda Barnard, who lives next door. “We’re definitely happy it’s being done.” She said the mess, consisting mostly of discarded printers, has been there for at least two years.
The previous owner of the home, Michael Bates, told The Eagle-Tribune that the printers came from his recycling business, which has folded. He also said he could not afford to deal with the mess because his money was tied up in divorce proceedings.
Bates, 44, was convicted in April of securities fraud. He was accused of defrauding a victim out of $50,000 for an investment, according to court documents.
Bates was sentenced in June to serve a year in prison. Six months of that term could be suspended for two years if he is a well-behaved prisoner, according to Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Haggar.
Bates is free on bail pending his appeal of the conviction, Haggar said.
A bank foreclosed on the property and a new owner has purchased the ranch-style house. Paul Herman, of American Building Solutions of Derry, was supervising a crew of workers on the property Saturday afternoon.
Five large trash bins, owned by Windfield, were on the property. Three bins have already been removed, Herman said.
Most of the trash, up to 95%, he said, will be recycled. The metal in the printers will be melted down and reused, he said.
The new owner will likely rehabilitate the house, improve the grounds and sell the property, he said. A crew from JMS Tree of Nashua was also working on the site.
The town took Bates to court several months ago and obtained an order that he clean up the property. The situation was complicated by the foreclosure.
While Bates removed some of the trash, he was told he could not dump the printers at the local transfer station and he was not able to find an alternative place, he told The Eagle-Tribune a few months ago.
“It’s worse than a dump,” former state Rep. John Manning, who lives in the neighborhood, said in March. “There are definitely rats running through the yard.”