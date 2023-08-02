METHUEN — A city-owned piece of land vacant since 1994 could get a new lease on life with a proposal by a telecommunications company to build on the property.
The city will begin formal negotiations with SAI Group, based in Salem, N.H., on a proposal for the sale of 54 Osgood St. to construct residential and retail space, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
The parcel of land has been contaminated and vacant since 1994. The SAI Group presented its concept in response to a request for proposal that the city issued in May. Its bid is for the property is $134,900.
The construction and wireless telecom company’s plan encompasses not only 54 Osgood St. but also the 1.5 acres of surrounding adjacent parcels of land on the same block.
“The positive impact that a project like this will have in Methuen cannot be overstated,” Perry said.
The project would include 76 to 88 market-rate residential units, approximately 25% of which will be for affordable housing, or what the conceptual plan called "workforce housing."
SAI Group also would convert the historic 19th century Methuen Company Storehouse into a retail and restaurant space. There would also be over 100 parking spaces.
“The conceptual plans check off nearly every box the city could possibly hope for when it comes to historic preservation, blight removal, environmental cleanup, new tax growth, affordable and market-rate housing, commercial investment, downtown revitalization and access to transportation and recreation amenities like the Rail Trail, Spicket Falls and nearby parks,” Perry said.
The 54 Osgood St. plot is a quarter acre and was once the location of plating company Precise Circuit Tech from 1974 to 1994, at the junction of Osgood and River streets. The area was destroyed in a fire in January 1994, after which the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection performed an initial containment and removal process.
The city used public funds to demolish the remainder of the building, and the area has remained vacant and blighted ever since. The parcel was taken by the city through the tax title process in December 2002.
“It’s clear from the (request for proposal) process that the City of Methuen is committed to not just selling 54 Osgood St. but to having a partner and advocate in transforming this long-neglected area that is so rich in history and centrally located,” said Anton Miller, SAI Group’s president. “We are confident that our proposal is worthy of its location in the downtown district.”
The SAI Group will be conducting additional environmental testing beyond the 54 Osgood St. parcel as a condition to their purchase. Pursuant to an agreement between the city and DEP, Methuen will no longer be liable to the DEP for the fire response costs that have incurred in the aftermath of the 1994 fire.
This project is just one of many redevelopment projects under way in Methuen. The city has taken steps to rehab properties like the Masonic Lodge and The Red Tavern, for both residential and commercial uses.
“For the first time since the 60s, we’ll have people downtown,” Perry said. “I think we can do what they’re doing in Haverhill.”
The SAI Group project could generate an estimated $150,000 annually in tax revenue once built, nearly 10 times the current tax revenue.
“If you think about it, we are talking about the City of Methuen going from being the unfortunate owner of a blighted brownfields site ... to being the beneficiary of a first-rate mixed-use development, and all the economic and tax benefits that will follow,” said Jack Wilson, Methuen’s economic and community development director. “This could not happen without our partners in government.”
Perry said that there is still a process for approval of the plan, including getting support from the City Council and the land-use boards.
“But today clearly marks a major step forward in a decades-long effort to clean up this major eyesore right in the center of our community,” Perry said.
