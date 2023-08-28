BOSTON — State and county elected officials could be recalled by voters under a proposed constitutional amendment being considered for the 2024 ballot.
The proposal, which is being reviewed by the state Attorney General’s office, would authorize voters to initiate petitions to recall state, county, or district-level elected officials across the state six months after taking office or six months prior to the expiration of their terms.
That would include the governor and lieutenant governor, AG, district attorneys, state lawmakers, county sheriffs, court clerks, registers of deeds and others.
The proposed amendment would allow for recall of elected officials on grounds of “malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance in office,” as well as conviction of a felony “or serious crime involving moral turpitude.”
Under the proposal, voters would need to gather signatures amounting to at least 25% of the number of votes cast in the most recent election to put the recall of an elected official on the ballot.
If the ballot vote is successful, a special election would be held with the next 60 days to fill the vacancy. An interim replacement could be named by the governor. The governor would be replaced by the lieutenant governor if ousted in a recall effort, under the proposal.
The proposal’s chief sponsor is Michael Dattoli of Winchester, a former Watertown Councilman. He said the initiative stems from a citizen-led effort to recall Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey over concerns about his handling of court cases.
“It was really surprising to find out that Massachusetts doesn’t have a statewide recall law, because it’s allowed at the local level,” he said. “If we had a tool like in this place there would be a mechanism for voters, if they believe there is corruption by elected officials, to at least begin the recall process.”
The ballot question is one of more than 40 referenda being considered by Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office for the 2024 and 2026 elections. Campbell must review the proposals and certify them before supporters begin gathering signatures to make the ballot.
In a memo to the AG’s office, Dattoli said the proposal is “consistent” with Article 8 of the state Constitution to “empower the citizens of Massachusetts with the means to safeguard their democratic system by ensuring that those in positions of authority remain responsive to the needs and desires of the public.”
“It is a provision that reinforces the principles of representative governance and accountability, allowing the people to have a voice in shaping their government and public administration,” he wrote. “The framers sought to address the concern of preventing those in positions of authority from abusing their power and becoming oppressive.”
Dattoli, who describes himself as a liberal Democrat, said the ballot initiative is bipartisan and draws support from a broad spectrum of political views.
He said many of the proposal’s backers are concerned about corruption in government and the inability of voters to recall most elected officials.
If the proposal is certified by the AG’s office, supporters still face a number of hurdles, including turning in more than 75,000 signatures from voters to the Secretary of State’s office by early-December.
Dattoli said he believes supporters will be able to pull together enough signatures to qualify for next year’s ballot.
“It’s not hard to get signatures,” he said. “It just takes time and people, and I believe we have that.”
The proposed amendment could also face opposition from the state’s major political parties, though as of Friday no one had filed challenges to the referendum.
“We respect the process that has been established for residents of Massachusetts to propose ballot initiatives, and appreciate the diligence that goes into reviewing those proposals,” said Steve Kerrigan, chairman of the state’s Democratic Party. “It would not be appropriate for our party to take a position on a matter until it is on the ballot.”
At least 19 states — including California, Rhode Island and New Jersey — have laws allowing for the recall of state officials, according to a recent report by the National Conference of State Legislatures. The rules vary by state, the group said, but most allow voters to recall elected officials anytime during their tenure.
Voters have historically had mixed success in seeking to recall their elected officials.
Last year, voters in San Francisco recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin, following a campaign fueled by concerns about rising crime in the city and funded by business groups.
In 2021, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort after voters rejected a Republican-led effort to remove him a year before his term ended in 2023.
Newsom’s critics had targeted him for recall over allegations that he favored people in the U.S. illegally and mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic by using his executive powers in a way that negatively affected the state’s businesses.
And Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker survived a recall in 2012 organized by labor unions over his restrictions on collective bargaining and cutbacks of pension and health benefits for public sector workers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
