HAVERHILL — A 19-year-old Methuen man sought to avoid prosecution as an adult by using a 16-year-old Haverhill boy to shoot another man, according to a prosecutor with the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
“The police detectives tell me that the older people, the gang members, are putting the guns into the hands of the juveniles, knowing not much happens to the juveniles in juvenile court,” Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said. “It’s a sad state of affairs and it’s an unintended consequence.”
Edison Manzueta, 19, of 8 Whittier St., Methuen, was held without bail after a dangerousness hearing Tuesday in Haverhill District Court.
At the hearing, DePolo said Manzueta was with the 16-year-old boy in Haverhill on the evening of Oct. 13. The boy has not been named because he is a juvenile.
They approached a car parked in the Mount Washington area that was occupied by a 21-year-old Lawrence man and his girlfriend, DePolo said.
According to a police report, the Lawrence man was driven to Haverhill by his girlfriend to meet up with Manzueta, known as “Beetlejuice,” to sell him marijuana. Instead, Manzueta and the boy tried to rob the man of his money, the report continues.
“The two parties (Manzueta and the boy) come up to the passenger side car where the male victim is sitting and he tells him to run his pockets ... give me what you’ve got,” said DePaulo, who went on to say the juvenile boy then shot the victim on the side of his face.
The .45 caliber bullet fragmented into three pieces, broke the man’s jaw, exited the other side of his face and grazed his skull, DePaulo said. The woman immediately drove her wounded boyfriend to the hospital, he added.
“The video footage is horrific,” DePaulo said. “The victim is bleeding ... covered in blood. ... Blood is pouring out. ... The victim is in a daze, stumbling into the emergency room at the hospital.”
DePaulo said that at last week’s arraignment of Manzueta, Judge Stephen Abany indicated Manzueta was not holding the gun (at the time of the shooting).
“He (Manzueta) should be given zero consideration for that fact, because here’s the sad status of what’s going on now,” DePaulo said. “The juveniles are the ones that are being told to hold the gun. This is gang related.”
Manzueta was charged last week with armed assault to murder and ordered held without bail pending Tuesday’s dangerousness hearing.
Police also charged the 16-year-old Haverhill boy with armed assault to murder. The boy was arraigned in Lawrence juvenile court last week and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for last Friday.
DePaulo said detectives came upon the juvenile’s Facebook page, which showed multiple gang-related posts and pictures of the boy throwing gang signs.
DePaulo said that Manzueta’s juvenile accomplice has been committed to the Department of Youth Services five times.
“The only thing he had was a GPS monitor with an 8 p.m. curfew,” DePaulo said about the boy’s court-ordered restrictions.
DePaulo asked Judge Patricia Dowling to detain Manzueta and not give him any consideration.
“He probably put the gun into the hand of the 16-year-old,” DePaulo said.
Manzueta’s defense lawyer, Timothy Connors, said his client is not involved in gangs, despite what may have been posted on his Facebook page. He said Manzueta denies having a gun or firing a gun and maintains that he was unaware of the juvenile’s intentions.
“If you look at my client’s record, he does have a record, but he is not violent in any way, shape or form,” Connors said, adding that Manzueta lives with his mother.
His mother was in the courtroom along with her two sisters. Manzueta also has other family in the area.
Connors asked the judge to release Manzueta with a GPS monitor.
“This is the sixth time he’s been brought into the court under arrest ... the sixth time. ... He’s 19 years old. ... he’s detained,” said Dowling, who scheduled a probable cause hearing via video conference for Nov. 15.