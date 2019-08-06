CONCORD, N.H. — A dog trained to detect narcotics helped police arrest a fentanyl trafficker, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.
The alleged trafficker, Randy Stevens, 29, of Farmington, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, Murray announced Friday.
On June 30, 2018, a person who was cooperating with law enforcement officers advised them that Stevens planned to travel from Rochester to the Lawrence area in a pickup truck to purchase a large quantity of fentanyl, according to court documents. Later that day, officers saw the truck travel from Rochester to a liquor store in Lawrence.
After the truck returned to New Hampshire, it was stopped by the state police for a traffic violation. Stevens was a passenger in the vehicle, Murray said.
After a narcotics detection dog discovered illegal drugs in the truck, 269.3 grams of fentanyl were recovered, the U.S. attorney said.
On the evening of June 2, 2018, a Kingston police officer stopped Stevens, who was operating a motorcycle, on Route 125. Stevens provided a false name and the officer later recovered 42 grams of fentanyl from the motorcycle, Murray said.
Stevens is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.
“Interstate fentanyl trafficking makes a lethal drug available for sale on the streets of New Hampshire,” Murray said. “The results have been devastating to the people of this state. To stop this illegal trade, we will work closely with our law enforcement colleagues to identify, arrest and prosecute interstate traffickers who bring this drug into the Granite State.”
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the New Hampshire State Police collaborated in investigating Stevens' activities. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Cole Davis is prosecuting the case.