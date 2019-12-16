BEVERLY — Months of legal wrangling over what to do with a convicted sex offender who had completed his prison term in Massachusetts but still faces a 10- to 20-year prison term in Nebraska came to a quiet conclusion last week when prosecutors dropped their request to deem Joseph Boeggeman a sexually dangerous person.
The reason: Two "qualified examiners" designated to evaluate Boeggeman, 61, of Beverly, concluded that he no longer is sexually dangerous.
Boeggeman was arrested in 2015, charged with sexually abusing two boys, ages 10 and 2, over the course of approximately a year, while babysitting them at a home in Salem, Massachuetts. The older of the two children said Boeggeman climbed into a bathtub with both boys and gave the older boy massages and showed him pornography.
He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence he completed last year.
While serving that sentence, Boeggeman also pleaded guilty to sexually abuse charges in Nebraska, with the understanding that he would begin serving that sentence after completing his time in Massachusetts.
Then, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case, moved to have Boeggeman remain in custody as a sexually dangerous person at the conclusion of his sentence — their only opportunity to do so.
Boeggeman and his lawyer, Victoria Kelleher, opposed the request, saying that he should be allowed to begin serving the Nebraska sentence.
After months of of hearings, and a rejected appeal, the proceedings moved forward.
In October, Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp found probable cause to believe, based on the testimony of psychologist Carol Feldman, that Boeggeman remains sexually dangerous.
In his decision, Karp cited Feldman's conclusion that Boeggeman suffers from pedophila, based on the details of the Massachusetts case as well as of the Nebraska case, which occurred years earlier.
"Dr. Feldman also testified that, in her opinion, as a result of the mental abnormality, Boeggeman is likely to engage in future sexual offenses if not confined to a secure facility," Karp noted in October.
Kelleher argued that because he has accepted responsibility for his offenses and has taken part in sex offender treatment while in prison, and because he's facing lengthy incarceration in Nebraska, "there is no evidence under these circumstances that he is a risk to re-offend because he will likely be in prison for the rest of his life."
That ruling then triggered evaluations by two qualified examiners, experts brought in to independently evaluate Boeggeman.
But after both examiners, psychologists Gregg Belle and Katrina Colistra, came to a different conclusion than Feldman, and found that Boeggeman is no longer sexually dangerous, prosecutors withdrew their petition to have him deemed dangerous.
That decision then led Judge Timothy Feeley last week to terminate the proceedings, and order that Boeggeman remain held until he is turned over to Nebraska officials to begin serving his sentence there.
The case was prosecuted by the Cape and Island District Attorney because Boeggeman is the brother of state Sen. Joan Lovely, creating a conflict of interest for the Essex County District Attorney.