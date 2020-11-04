ANDOVER — About 40 protesters gathered at Shawsheen Square Wednesday afternoon to demand every vote in the presidential election be counted.
"It's important for every vote to be counted. That's what Democracy is about," said organizer Pam Poindexter of Andover. "It's not just about the Democrats. It's a bipartisan issue."
President Trump has called for a halt to the counting of votes in some states where he was leading as the tallies continued into Wednesday, the day after Election Day.
Poindexter is an organizer with the nationwide group Indivisible, which coordinated protests around the country for the day after the election.
More than 200 people signed up for the Andover event. Participants started gathering at 3 p.m.
The typically busy intersection was even more busy Wednesday afternoon because police blocked off the area for a crowd that was expected to be large.
