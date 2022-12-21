LAWRENCE — The Psychological Center Inc. recently received a $5,000 Recovery Through Knowledge Grant from the Greater Lawrence Community Fund to support educational programs. The grant was one of several presented at an awards breakfast held at Groundwork Lawrence.
Officials said the grant will fund ongoing and expanding educational programs at Pegasus House, Women’s View, and the Daybreak Shelter and will cover topics such as homelessness prevention, substance misuse, relapse prevention, access to public services, health insurance, and parenting and family reunification. Life skills programs teach skills like budgeting, meal planning, grocery shopping, and coping skills.
“Education is a key component in the road to recovery, and these grant funds will help us further that on the ground here in Lawrence,” said Psychological Center CEO Carina Pappalardo. “We are thankful for all of our partnerships, which help us continue building our programs, and to everyone in the community who makes a difference with their support. The lives of many people are being saved directly by our collaborations, as evidenced by many successful outcomes.”
School job fair is Dec. 28 at Haverhill High
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools will hold a job fair featuring on-site interviews Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.
The district has openings for building-based substitutes, custodians, part-time food service and café helpers, kindergarten, library and special education ESPs, school nurses, high school math and middle school science teachers, and teachers for the alternative schools.
Snowflake Sweepstakes offers $10,000 grand prize
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is holding a Snowflake Sweepstakes offering a single grand prize of $10,000, two second prizes of $1,000, three third prizes of $500, four fourth prizes of $250 and five fifth prizes of $100. A live drawing will be held Feb. 19, 2023.
Tickets are $100 each and are available from Alex Eberhardt at 248-881-0487 or Kate Martin at 978-373-5663 or send email to info@haverhillchamber.com.
Ruth’s House Holiday Party is Wednesday
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square will hold a Holiday Party Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring ID and proof of government assistance and receive free children’s pajamas. All visitors will receive a book, and all can enjoy hot chocolate, holiday music and a visit by Santa.
Donations of new pajamas for children are being accepted for distribution during the party.
Visit Ruth’s House online at ruthshouse.org.
Chamber to hold networking luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Referral and Networking Mixer Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub, 100 Washington St.
Includes appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Commission on Ability Assistance seeks new members
NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board is looking to fill vacancies on the Commission on Ability Assistance. The role of the commission is to serve the town in an advisory capacity, to identify the needs of the community under the ADA Civil Rights Law and to monitor initiatives generated by this commission to see that results are achieved. The commission meets once a month on Saturdays at 12:15 p.m. at North Andover CAM studio, 70 Main St. Meetings typically last one hour. Commission members are allowed to attend meetings remotely.
If interested, please visit northandoverma.gov and click on “Board & Comm Info” on the left side of the page to complete a Volunteer Form. Please contact Jillian Brothers with any questions at jbrothers@northandoverma.gov or 978-688-9510.
