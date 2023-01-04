LAWRENCE — The Psychological Center Inc. and the Daybreak Shelter recently received a $5,000 grant from the TD Bank Charitable Foundation.
Psychological Center CEO Carina Pappalardo said the grant will support existing stabilization and housing programs at the Daybreak Shelter, with a goal of expanding housing-specific case management and stabilization efforts.
Programs at the shelter use evidence-based approaches to help stabilize guests and then assist them in their search for housing. Grant funds will assist in the expansion of those programs, as well as longer shelter stays for residents who have trouble finding housing.
“As people throughout the region face a challenging housing market and high rents, these grant funds will enable us to expand our housing and stabilization programs at the Daybreak Shelter, and will help countless people who just need a chance to get their feet back under themselves and find good housing options again,” Pappalardo said. “We are grateful for this support, and will put these funds to work as we help our guests find housing of their own.”
New musical performed in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport and the Firehouse Center for the Arts will present performances of a new musical titled “Bastardo da Vinci,” Jan. 6 through Jan. 8 at the Firehouse Center, 1 Market Square.
Hysteria from accusations of wizardry and witches and the black plague sets the scene in the 15th century Italian village of Vinci. A young mother struggles with making the best decision for the future of her illegitimate son, Leonardo da Vinci.
The performance traces the little known history of a master artist and scientist, as it navigates a period beset by some of the same challenges faced today.
Performances are Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 7 at 3 and 8 p.m., and Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 including fees and are available online at firehouse.org.
Book discussion set for Jan. 4 in Andover
ANDOVER — Memorial Hall Library will host a Zoom webinar featuring young adult bestselling author Maureen Johnson who will discuss her latest book, “Nine Liars,” with bestselling author Jennifer Lynn Barnes on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. This event is designed for teenagers and adults.
This program is in collaboration with Tewksbury Public Library and other local libraries and is open to adults and teens.
To learn more or to register, visit mhl.libnet.info/event/7704022.
Conversations with Methuen superintendent series to resume on Jan. 18
METHUEN — School Superintendent Brandi Kwong will host a discussion about student mental health on Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. She will be joined by the district’s Mental Health Director John Crocker.
The event will be held via ZOOM at tinyurl.com/ydunak6h. The meeting passcode is Fe8P6Q.
Information sessions for Literacy Volunteers planned
METHUEN — Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, will hold three information sessions for Literacy Volunteers of Methuen.
Sessions are Jan. 24 at 10 a.m., Jan. 25 at 6 p.m., and Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.
Registration is available at nevinslibrary.org.
English At Large to begin on Jan. 30
ANDOVER — Registration is now open for the new English At Large conversation group.
The group will meet at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., on Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m., starting Jan. 30.
For more information and to register, visit mhl.org/conversational-english.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.