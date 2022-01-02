HAVERHILL — Instead of turning out for the city’s inauguration on Monday, residents are asked to follow the ceremony remotely.
Mayor-elect James Fiorentini said because of COVID-19 concerns, the public should not attend the 10 a.m. inauguration. Instead, he said, residents should take advantage of the multiple opportunities to safely watch or listen to the ceremonies remotely.
These include the HC Media website; cable TV Channels 9, 22 and 99; and the mayor’s official Facebook page.
The speeches will be short and there will not be a reception, said Fiorentini, who will be sworn in to a 10th consecutive term as mayor by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Nine city councilors will also be sworn in, including three newcomers, along with three re-elected School Committee members.
The councilors are Tim Jordan, John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Thomas Sullivan, Melissa Lewandowski, Michael McGonagle, Catherine Rogers and Shaun Toohey.
School Committee members being sworn in are Paul Magliocchetti, Rich Rosa and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello.