State police need help from the public to identify a person who drove the wrong direction on the highway from at least Manchester to Windham.
A statement Monday morning explains that troopers were first alerted of the situation Sunday at about 10:22 p.m.
The car is believed to be a dark-colored, late 2000’s Ford SUV.
According to state police, witnesses reported the car heading south in the northbound lane in the area of Exit 6 on Interstate 93 in Manchester.
Troopers attempted to stop it as it approached the lower split at the junction with Interstate 293 but were unsuccessful.
Efforts continued south, toward the weigh station in Windham, state police said. But troopers lost sight of the suspect “due to the tree line dividing the median,” according to the statement.
Troopers say the driver either took an exit into Windham or crossed over into the appropriate travel lane and was unable to be located.
Witnesses with additional information, including dashboard camera footage, are asked to contact Trooper Jacob Winslow at 603-223-4381 or email jacob.a.winslow@dos.nh.gov.