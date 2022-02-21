NORTH ANDOVER — While the room wasn't packed for the North Andover Planning Board's public hearing the Royal Crest redevelopment project, people had plenty on their minds.
The 10 or 15 residents who turned up in person last week — and several more who wrote emails to the board — addressed the design and dimensions of the proposed mixed-use development. They also wondered about its affordability, and debated the presence of Merrimack College in the final plans.
"If we don't have an answer to a question, we will have future public hearings on this matter, at least two more, where we will get answers as needed," said Eitan Goldberg, chair of the board. "Only one is required by law, but we like to have multiple hearings so that we can get as much information and public participation as possible." The next public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
The hearings are designed to consider the terms of a zoning overlay and accompanying map that would need to be approved at Town Meeting on May 17 before the project can more forward.
The proposal offers a mix of town houses, multi-family dwellings, 40B housing, units for people over 55 years of age and two dorms for 824 Merrimack College students, in addition to retail and office space and a hotel. Together, these would replace 588 two and three bedroom apartments that were built in the early 1970s, where Merrimack College currently leases 150 units.
One North Andover resident, Michael Lis, told the board that he had grown up in Needham, which "halted housing growth between 1970 and 2010," with the result that property costs rose out of reach for all but a few.
"Where there isn't enough housing, only the really rich people get anything," Lis said.
This echoed an opening statement to the board by James Keefe of Trinity Financial, the firm that is proposing the redevelopment, when he said that their plans echo priorities stated by the town's Master Plan Implementation Committee.
"Most notably, the need to create more housing, create more affordable housing, and revitalize the 114 corridor," Keefe said. "With the creation of 97 units of affordable housing, it will enable the town to exceed the 10% minimum required by the state, protecting the town from future 40B incursions."
But exactly how affordable even 40B housing would be was questioned, and board member John Simons said that the "vast majority" of the units being proposed are market rate.
"Frankly, not many people in their 20s are going to be able to afford these," Simons said.
Ryan Schruender, a realtor in North Andover, asked whether the zoning overlay would prevent Merrimack College from crowding three students into units built for two.
Jeffrey Doggett, executive vice president at the college, replied that "any time Merrimack seeks to add more people to a building, they have to run through the town."
But Schruender wondered whether the school might invoke the Dover Amendment, a law that allows religious and educational institutions to bypass zoning regulations, to get around such restrictions.
Schruender also asked whether Merrimack had considered building classrooms on the Royal Crest parcel, in place of one of the dorms, which could be built instead on campus at the corner of routes 114 and 125.
"We did have an opportunity to look at building on the corner in front of the church," Doggett said. "We could have done it then. We could still do it today."
But the school chose to be part of the proposed new development because it is "an institution that cares about its community," Doggett said, and Merrimack is "trying to find a way to leverage our growth to help produce an economically viable project."
"Housing produces more revenue, which we can then use to help defray the cost of developing it, more than we can an academic building," he said.
Doggett also said that if the college had wanted to invoke the Dover Amendment to buy more land at Royal Crest, or build rooms for more students, they could have done that without participating in the development.
"We felt like if we tried any of that, it would cause more problems and take away the opportunity for the town and the citizens to be able to have a real conversation about what it needs, which in our view is affordable housing," Doggett said.