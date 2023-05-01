HAVERHILL — The next public information meeting with MassDOT to discuss the Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge replacement project is Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the UMass Lowell iHub, located on the third floor of the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
Attendees can expect to see initial draft concepts for the replacement bridge’s overall appearance, lane configuration, accommodations for cyclists and pedestrians and connections to the adjoining Fiorentini Rail Trail and Dempsey Boardwalk.
This meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. MassDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request. For accommodation or language assistance, contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity and Civil Rights Officer at 857-368-8580, TTD/TTY at 857-266-0603, fax 857-368-0602 or email MassDOT.CivilRights@dot.state.ma.us.
Requests should be made as soon as possible and prior to the meeting, and for more difficult to arrange services including sign-language, CART or language translation or interpretation, requests should be made at least 10 business days before the meeting.
Battle of the Badges blood drive is open to all
HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross will hold a “Battle of the Badges” first responders blood drive Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
Haverhill Police and Fire are on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients in need.
Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. Members of the community are encouraged to give blood as well as the need for blood is constant. Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is on the shelves before it is needed, Red Cross officials said.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org (enter Haverhill in the “Find a Blood Drive” field) to reserve your donation time or call 800-733-2767. Speed up your donation experience by visiting tinyurl.com/58dy4yxe to complete your pre-donation health history questions.
Curate your own exhibit contest
HAVERHILL — Have you ever wanted to curate your own exhibit? Do you have a collection of objects you would like the community to enjoy? If so the Buttonwoods Museum is asking people age 13 and older to use their own artifacts and ideas and to pitch a story line for an exhibit you would like to see and implement.
Submit your proposal to this contest by May 19. The winner will spend the month of June planning their exhibit with the Buttonwoods’ curator. Install the exhibit the first week of August and it will be on view during the month of August.
Your proposal should include a clear theme or story line and the type of artifacts you would like to exhibit. You may include artifacts from the Buttonwoods’ collection where possible. To submit your proposal or for more information email Jan Williams at jwilliams@buttonwoods.org.
Women in Business networking reception
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business networking reception Wednesday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St. Free to members and $10 for future members. Includes appetizers and cash bar.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Art show to feature raffles
HAVERHILL — Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings will present its Blooms and Brushstrokes flower and art show on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.
A bake sale will take place as well. All proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Attendees can enter raffles for floral arrangements donated by local florists, including The Green Griffin, Flowers by Steve, Welcome to Floristry, Greenery Designs and Sutton Pond Flowers, and for artwork created by local artists, including metal sculptor Dale Rogers, who donated a cardinal sculpture for the event. Michele Martin of The Studio of Newburyport also donated several pieces. Works by Pentucket High School students and Haverhill Crossings residents will also be on display.
Haverhill Crossings resident William Hallett will have pieces in the show. Hallett and his wife, Charlotte, gained international acclaim for their fine collector plates and other textiles featuring religious, nature and other themes produced together with companies such as Hutschenreuther.
Haverhill Crossings is located at 254 Amesbury Road (Route 110). For more information call 978-556-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.