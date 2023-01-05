METHUEN — Diana DiZoglio, auditor-elect, invites the public to her inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Methuen High School, her alma mater.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. Governor-elect Maura Healey will administer the oath of office. Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff will serve as emcee and Congresswoman Lori Trahan will provide remarks.
Following the ceremony, DiZoglio’s committee will host a reception at the Merrimack Valley Golf Course. To learn more or to RSVP for the inauguration ceremony and/or reception, visit dianaforma.com. Methuen High School is located at 1 Ranger Road.
Ward Reservation hike slated for Sunday
NORTH ANDOVER — The Friends of the North Andover Trails will host a hike at Ward Reservation Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants will meet at Brightview Senior Living, 1275 Turnpike St. The trailhead is located on the far end of the parking lot.
This will be a snowshoe event if conditions allow.
Getting a jump on yard sale donations
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association, a nonprofit that supports the preservation and maintenance of the historic Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum at 1 River Road, is seeking donations for its biennial Fundraiser Yard Sale.
Examples of desired items include decorative and holiday décor, kitchen and houseware items, small appliances, garden and outdoor items, small and midsize furniture, lamps, China sets, glassware, tools, sports equipment, toys, pet items, quilts, linens, jewelry and artwork. Estate cleanouts, including vintage and unique items are desired. The Association accepts items that are clean and in good and saleable condition. It does not accept electronics or clothing.
The spring event is scheduled for June 10 and 11, with donations due by June 3. The fall event is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with donations due by Sept. 23. The Fundraiser Yard Sale is held at the historic Hand Tub House located at 1 River Road. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Unsold items will be donated to Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square.
Contact christine@rocksvillage.org to arrange your donation drop off. Visit rocksvillage.org.
Chamber to hold networking luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St., Tuesday, Jan. 10, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Includes a cash bar, soft drinks and a choice of chicken Parmesan with past, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
MV Chamber to hold annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum on Jan. 23 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road.
Speakers include Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini.
Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members and can be purchased online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.
